31°
News

Against CSG? Then 'chip in at the check-out'

Mia Armitage
| 10th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Pledging to be gasfield free are Northern Rivers farmers, from left, Barry Fletcher, Sarah Fletcher and Charlie Wilkinson.
Pledging to be gasfield free are Northern Rivers farmers, from left, Barry Fletcher, Sarah Fletcher and Charlie Wilkinson. Mia Armitage

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONSUMERS and business owners against coal seam gas production have been given a chance to filter transactions through a new stamp of approval.

Gasfield Free Brands coordinator Suzie Coulston said the trademark campaign was in its "start-up phase” but already had 11 applicants after a soft launch of the brand on social media the night before an official launch in Lismore yesterday.

She said the branding was aimed at landholders - mainly farmers - as well as produce sellers, including stallholders at farmers' markets, and other businesses not necessarily connected directly to farming.

Power company signs up

Ms Coulston said energy retailer Smart Power was the first non-farming related business to apply for Gasfield Free branding.

Companies or individuals wanting to apply for the label had to sign a declaration to be gasfield free, meaning no gas-related infrastructure could be found on their properties and they would not use water impacted by gas companies.

Ms Coulston said brand applicants were also expected to commit to the ethos of "For the Love of the Land and the Future of our Children” and to promote the brand by engaging in community discussions about the issue of coal seam gas.

"We're asking consumers to 'chip in at the check-out',” she said.

She said organisers would evaluate the success of the Northern Rivers program in March or April 2017 before deciding whether or not to expand nationally.

Bentley Blockade cattleman branded

Northern Rivers' cattle farmer Charlie Wilkinson was at the launch.

"Our property would've been one of the ones targeted by (energy company) Gasco, so it was fitting for my wife and I to be a part of this” said Mr Wilkinson.

"It's our way of saying we're committed against CSG.

"We'll be putting the sign with the logo up on our farm gate and we always do our best to support businesses who supported us during the Bentley Blockade that happened at our property.

"Our aim is to lighten our footprint on farmland and to protect future generations.”

Tea tree farmers sign up

Sarah and Barry Fletcher have had their tea tree farm in the Clarence Valley branded Gasfield Free.

"I first heard about CSG in 2012 when some protesters showed up at our gate because there was an exploratory well down the road,” Mrs Fletcher said.

"I didn't know there were so many people wanting to protect my tea trees, it's wonderful.”

"We were directly affected by noise from the massive machinery and the aggressiveness of the company,” Mr Fletcher said.

"We did some research on CSG and were horrified by the results.

"The last few years have shown how badly it (CSG mining) impacts water and the ground and for tea tree you need good, clean water.

"We're in touch with the president of the tea tree association, so there's an opening for us to inform other tea tree farmers of the industry association.”

Roll up, roll up!

"A lot of people in the region know us already,” said Meg Nielson, a spokeswoman for Northern Rivers Gasfield Free Brands.

"I was one of the farmers in the Bentley Blockade.

"A lot of people supported us but couldn't come because they had businesses and most of them are keen to substantiate their ethos so this is their opportunity.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  coal seam gas mining gasfield free brands gasfield free northern rivers

Power outages continue after night of heavy rainfall

Power outages continue after night of heavy rainfall

UPDATE: The region copped some wild weather last night as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall hit the Northern Rivers.

Against CSG? Then 'chip in at the check-out'

Pledging to be gasfield free are Northern Rivers farmers, from left, Barry Fletcher, Sarah Fletcher and Charlie Wilkinson.

Gasfield-free brand launched in the Northern Rivers

Is this proof shark nets are doomed to fail?

A hammerhead and tuna caught in shark nets off Noosa.

Shark nets don't stop shark bites - see the numbers for yourself.

Going bananas for SCU's art exhibition

BLENDING ART: Visual arts course coordinator Dr Stephen Garrett standing amongst Georgi Milln's (third-year graduate) banana fibre sculptures.

Georgi Milln (third-year graduate) have been exploring banana fibre

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Like beer? Here's a festival for you

CLEANSING ALE: Locals will get the chance to taste some of the region's craft beers.

Craft beer festivals are blooming all over Australia

What markets are on this weekend?

EARLY WIN: Gotta get'em kids eating their veggies from an early age, and they love them best if they enjoy their trips to the markets.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from.

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Will Miley move to Byron if Trump wins?

Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. <p> Pictured: Miley Cyrus </p><p>Ref: SPL657230 241113 Picture by: Emmerson / Splash News </p><p> Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com </p>

"I am moving if this is my president!”

The Rat Pack bring the party from Vegas

CROONERS FROM THE PAST: The Rat Pack from Vegas.

At Ballina RSL Club on Thursday, November 17.

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Price Guide...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

Rare Building Block With Approved Plans For Home + Studio + Pool

3 Somerset Lane, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps ... Auction 10th...

3 Somerset Lane is in the sought after “Market Quarter”, just steps from the famous Byron Bay farmers market and all the attractions of the beach and town. Walk...

Large Family Home In Quiet Position

34 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $800,000 to...

Set on a 624m2 north facing block is this immaculate and spacious home. Large open plan living areas include lounge room, family room plus dining room all set...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,550,000 to...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!