''Adrenaline rush': five foot bull shark caught off tinnie

Alina Rylko
| 5th Feb 2017 12:03 AM Updated: 12:39 AM
Surprise catch: this bull shark was released after it was caught on a fishing line off a tinnie.
Surprise catch: this bull shark was released after it was caught on a fishing line off a tinnie.

A FIVE foot bull shark was caught off a tinnie on the Richmond River near Pimlico on Saturday afternoon.

A family fishing at the popular waterskiing spot dropped a lure into the water while eating lunch when the surprise catch was made.

The fishers quickly released the fish back into the water, but not before taking some photos for Instagram.

Poster @sensationaltoy said catching the shark off the ten foot boat was an "adrenaline rush".

"(We) took (the) tinny out as the float was doing circles.

"People waterskiing (are) unaware of what lurks beneath!"

Topics:  ballina bull shark fishing pimlico

