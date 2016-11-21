Adele announces second Brisbane show

STAR: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE is an English singer-songwriter who graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in 2006.

BRITISH singing superstar Adele has confirmed a second Brisbane show in Brisbane at The Gabba on Sunday March 5, 2017.

The second Brisbane show follows the earlier announcement of an additional Melbourne show on Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for Adele's first Brisbane show sold out in less than 30 minutes, with many Northern Rivers fans wanting to attend the event.

Tickets for this second Brisbane show will go on sale at 2pm Queensland time (3pm NSW time) today through Ticketmaster.

Visiting Australia and New Zealand for the very first time, Adele will perform a series of special stadium concerts in a unique 360º in-the-round production.

Designed to create intimacy, the tour venues will feature reserved seating on both the playing arenas and the grandstands.