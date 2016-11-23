Additional $300k for Lismore gallery infrastructure

The Lismore Gallery has seen a boost of funding for it's infrastructure.

AN AMOUNT of $300,000 has been awarded to the Lismore Quadrangle and Regional Gallery redevelopment project.

The funding will be for the gallery fit-out including installation of LED lighting, four moveable walls and artwork hanging infrastructure.

It has been secured through the NSW Government's ClubGRANTS Category 3 scheme for arts and culture infrastructure and will provide additional hanging space and the ability to easily transform the gallery for different modes of display to enhance the visitor experience.

Delivering for the future

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the funding would ensure the Lismore Regional Gallery, which has been an integral asset of the Northern Rivers cultural sector for over 60 years, is equipped to deliver for the future.

"I'm proud the NSW Government has awarded further funding for the signature component of the 'Lismore Quadrangle' project that provides our community with a quality designated cultural precinct,” Mr George said.

"This funding injection from the NSW Government will ensure our gallery is of the highest standard and best placed to attract audiences from all over in addition to ensuring we meet expectations from major institutions we can lend works from.

"The NSW Government is proud to support this exciting project that will contribute to the well-being of so many through the development of high quality cultural infrastructure.”

Minister for the Arts Troy Grant said the redevelopment will ensure the Lismore Regional Gallery can thrive for generations to come.

A place where the community can be proud

"The refurbished Lismore Gallery will be a place that the community can be proud of and increases its capacity to host a range of cultural initiatives for local residents and tourists,” Mr Grant said.

"The NSW Government understands how important enhancing local facilities is to meet the needs of thriving regional communities.

Lismore Regional Gallery Director Brett Adlington said, "This has been a team effort from all levels of government and sectors of the community, and we can all be very proud of that.

"This gallery will help put us on the map regionally and bring new visitors to enliven our city centre, and we're thrilled that the NSW Government and our local MP Thomas George can see the value in that.”

The $300,000 ClubGRANT for the Lismore Regional Gallery is in addition to almost $400,000 from the NSW Government since 2011 in program and project funding.