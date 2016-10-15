22°
News

Adam leaves a legacy that would grow over time

Samantha Elley
| 15th Oct 2016 6:30 AM
Adam and Rachel Albert with their large family.
Adam and Rachel Albert with their large family. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MANY of us would like to leave a legacy after we die.

Tyndale's Adam Albert left his mark by planting 12 large trees at Brooms Head, a place he, his wife Rachel and their 12 children would go for holidays as it was the closest beach.

Adam Albert and Rachel Davis married on June 30, 1884 and they ran a vineyard and blacksmith shop where Adam repaired and sharpened all forms of machinery for the neighbours.

He charged 1/- to sharpen plough shears and made ploughs and harrows. One day a week he would shoe horses charging 4/- for ponies and 8/- for draughts.

He invented a derrick in 1916 which could take a full load of cane off the cart.

Before this a man picked up a bundle of cane on a punting stick and carried it across his thighs, sometimes over two planks onto the cane punt.

The newspaper, the Daily Examiner, wrote that Mr Albert spent many months perfecting the system and erected the first successful plant on the river bank of his farm at Tyndale.

 

Adam Albert of Tyndale left his legacy of pine trees planted at Brooms Head.
Adam Albert of Tyndale left his legacy of pine trees planted at Brooms Head. Contributed

Mr Albert was also one of the first trustees of Brooms Head Reserve doing great work to improve the conditions there.

"He was responsible for the planting of the avenue of (Norfolk) pine trees along the camping reserve and took upon himself their care until they were thriving," The Daily Examiner reported.

Adam and Rachel and family would drive there in a spring-cart, pitch a fly tent, camping under it with a good fire going alongside.

You could hardly get to sleep for the dingoes howling and the curlews screeching.

 

The headstone of Adam and Rachel Albert buried in Maclean cemetery.
The headstone of Adam and Rachel Albert buried in Maclean cemetery. Austcemindex

Adam died on May 17, 1940 and Rachel died May 5, 1942 and are both buried in Maclean cemetery.

Event

A centenary celebration of the pines' planting is being held in Brooms Head, Saturday, November 12, 2016.

For more information you can contact 6646 7377.

References

1. Descendant Leanne Albert, family records.

2. 'Obituary: Mr Adam Albert', Daily Examiner, Grafton, Monday, May 20, 1940. Page 4.

3. Website austcemindex.com, accessed October 14, 2016.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  adam albert brooms head norfolk pines tales from the grave

Adam leaves a legacy that would grow over time

Adam leaves a legacy that would grow over time

TYNDALE'S Adam Albert left his mark by planting 12 large trees at Brooms Head.

Man's 'raging drug habit' sparked terrifying crime spree

EVIL EFFECTS: A glass pipe, commonly used by ice addicts to vaporise the drug before inhalation.

INNOCENT families and couples were the victims.

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

The Lismore Recycled Market launch at the Lismore Revolve Shop. From left front, Keith Hartley, Robyn Kelly, and Danielle Hanigan. Clive Wilson, Jennifer Edwards, Paul Flood, Bob Sheldrick, Johnny, and Helene Thompson.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Where to get your fresh produce from this weekend

Reigning champions missing from Byron rugby event

FIJIAN FLAIR: Brisbane Fiji's Eliiosi Gio looks for support during the Byron Bay Rugby Sevens last year.

Popular Byron sevens on this weekend

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

The Lismore Recycled Market launch at the Lismore Revolve Shop. From left front, Keith Hartley, Robyn Kelly, and Danielle Hanigan. Clive Wilson, Jennifer Edwards, Paul Flood, Bob Sheldrick, Johnny, and Helene Thompson.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Where to get your fresh produce from this weekend

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

THE supermodel, who now splits her time between Sydney and Byron Bay, talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

  • TV

  • 15th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

The Bentley Effect: A document of our history

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

A film directed by Alstonville's Brendan Shoebridge

POSITION, POTENTIAL &amp; PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!

18 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

There is a whole lot to love about this property & at this price will be sold quickly! On 936sqm's of land with only one neighbour, this solid 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29/10/16...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?