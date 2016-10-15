Adam leaves a legacy that would grow over time

Adam and Rachel Albert with their large family.

MANY of us would like to leave a legacy after we die.

Tyndale's Adam Albert left his mark by planting 12 large trees at Brooms Head, a place he, his wife Rachel and their 12 children would go for holidays as it was the closest beach.

Adam Albert and Rachel Davis married on June 30, 1884 and they ran a vineyard and blacksmith shop where Adam repaired and sharpened all forms of machinery for the neighbours.

He charged 1/- to sharpen plough shears and made ploughs and harrows. One day a week he would shoe horses charging 4/- for ponies and 8/- for draughts.

He invented a derrick in 1916 which could take a full load of cane off the cart.

Before this a man picked up a bundle of cane on a punting stick and carried it across his thighs, sometimes over two planks onto the cane punt.

The newspaper, the Daily Examiner, wrote that Mr Albert spent many months perfecting the system and erected the first successful plant on the river bank of his farm at Tyndale.

Adam Albert of Tyndale left his legacy of pine trees planted at Brooms Head. Contributed

Mr Albert was also one of the first trustees of Brooms Head Reserve doing great work to improve the conditions there.

"He was responsible for the planting of the avenue of (Norfolk) pine trees along the camping reserve and took upon himself their care until they were thriving," The Daily Examiner reported.

Adam and Rachel and family would drive there in a spring-cart, pitch a fly tent, camping under it with a good fire going alongside.

You could hardly get to sleep for the dingoes howling and the curlews screeching.

The headstone of Adam and Rachel Albert buried in Maclean cemetery. Austcemindex

Adam died on May 17, 1940 and Rachel died May 5, 1942 and are both buried in Maclean cemetery.

Event

A centenary celebration of the pines' planting is being held in Brooms Head, Saturday, November 12, 2016.

For more information you can contact 6646 7377.

References

1. Descendant Leanne Albert, family records.

2. 'Obituary: Mr Adam Albert', Daily Examiner, Grafton, Monday, May 20, 1940. Page 4.

3. Website austcemindex.com, accessed October 14, 2016.