Accused car chase fugitive not so 'cosy' in court

"IT'S cosy in Grafton (jail)."

These were the words accused fugitive David Michael Bell said to police seated in the Lismore Local Court public gallery as he exited the room en route back to Grafton jail.

The police present in the court were some of the many officers involved in Bell's arrest after a police pursuit around the Northern Rivers in the early hours of December 30 .

The 37-year-old and his alleged 24-year-old accomplice were arrested at 2.15am that morning after the pursuit.

Dressed in all-green attire, Bell's appearance before the court was brief yesterday afternoon.

Magistrate David Heilpern mentioned Bell's charges for numerous offences including break and enter as well as discharging a firearm.

Bell's charges relating to the December 30 incident included: Police pursuits - not stop - drive dangerously; drive recklessly/furiously or speed manner dangerous; and driving a vehicle while licence is suspended.

Mr Heilpern adjourned these matters until January 30.

On December 11, Bell was also charged in relation to another three offences including attempt to discharge a firearm with the intent to resist arrest in Coffs Harbour.

Bell was also charged with using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention and destroy or damage property.

For these matters, Mr Heilpern adjourned proceedings until March 7 when Bell is expected to appear via video link.

Bell was refused bail until he re-appears before the court later this month.

Bell's co-accused in the police pursuit was also due to appear before the Lismore Local Court later yesterday afternoon.