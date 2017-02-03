ACCIDENT: Boy airlifted after falling from tree

ON SCENE: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and paramedics on scene at a remote creek where a 12-year-old boy fell out of a tree.

EMERGENCY services rushed to the aid of a youth involved in an accident in the Northern Rivers west.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and paramedics was tasked to Burringbar creek about 6.30pm following reports of a 12-year-old boy who had fallen out of a tree.

On arrival, the boy was found to be in the water being supported by a NSW ambulance paramedic.

The boy was treated by helicopter paramedic and doctor for fractures and other minor injuries before he was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.