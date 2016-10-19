29°
A soulful sound

19th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.
Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.

FOLK/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, will be performing in Lismore and Tintenbar next week.

Nigel's music has an intimate and poignant narrative.

Equipped with personally handcrafted guitars, his music melds finger-style guitar, clawhammer banjo, folk and honest storytelling.

Nigel has performed at various music festivals throughout Australia, including the Port Fairy Folk Festival, Cygnet Folk Festival and the Queenscliff Music Festival.

In 2012, channelling his love for Americana, bluegrass and folk, he formed The Cast Iron Promises to record his third album Black Crow.

With a timeless string-band sound, featuring mandolin, fiddle and double bass, The Cast Iron Promises brought new life to his music.

Black Crow garnered wide critical acclaim including a 4 star review in Rolling Stone Magazine and a nomination for Best Country Album at The Age Music Victoria Awards.

After touring and performing with The Cast Iron Promises for a number of years, he has returned to his roots as a solo performer beginning a new chapter of reflective song writing.

Nigel's new album Drawing Circles will be released on November 11.

To celebrate the release, he's hitting the road for a national house concert tour.

Nigel will perform a rooftip concert in Lismore on October 27 and at Tintenbar Upfront on October 28.

Visit www.nigelwearne.com for more information.

Topics:  music whatson

FOLK/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, will be performing in Lismore and Tintenbar next week.

