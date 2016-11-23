A royal flush in time for Christmas for these public toilets

THE newly refurbished Clyde Campbell Carpark toilets are now open to the public in time for the Christmas shopping rush.

The $140,000 upgrade includes a complete fit out of the building and new baby change table.

The work was done as part of Lismore City Council's CBD and Riverbank Improvement Program, which has also included construction of a 24-hour toilet at the intersection of Keen and Woodlark streets, an upgrade of the Lismore Transit Centre toilets, additional cleaning in the CBD and improvements to the eastern riverbank of the Wilsons River.

The newly refurbished Clyde Campbell Carpark public toilets.

"Improving CBD cleaning and providing more toilets are themes that have come up time and time again when consulting with the business community and residents," Council's Executive Director Sustainable Development, Brent McAlister, said.

"This toilet was in desperate need of an upgrade and one of our first priorities.

"It is now a clean, modern amenities block that caters for everyone, including mums with prams.

"This is great news for our CBD businesses in the lead up to Christmas as well as locals and visitors who come to the CBD to shop and socialise."