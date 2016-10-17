A roadmap to safer workplaces

WITH an increasing awareness on mental health issues in the workplace, the Mentally Healthy Workplaces is a timely event.

The North Coast Safety Network will hold the event this week to coincide with National Safety month.

A spokesman for the network, Wade Kajewski said this month's topic is particularly relevant.

"Businesses are under increasing pressure to have adequate and appropriate policies, procedures and support networks in place to assist dealing with these issues when they surface," he said.

"Hopefully this event will provide some assistance, advice and various tools for employers and other stakeholders to utilise in recognising and helping to manage and assist those affected where appropriate, or at least a pathway to resources that they can follow to help in this."

At the event, Laurence Richey from SafeWork NSW will talk about the Work Health and Safety Roadmap.

The Roadmap is a six year strategy aiming to protect workers from harm, reduce unnecessary compliance costs and secure safety standards in NSW workplaces.

A collaboration of presentations, workshops and resources on Mentally Healthy Workplaces will follow Mr Richey's talk.

The North Coast Network has been operating for nearly a year, and was recently recognised for "Excellence and Innovation in Injury Management" at the iCare awards.

The organisation hopes to provide networking opportunities for any and all involved in the safety, workers compensation, injury management and rehabilitation industries, in any capacity.

Mr Kajewski said safety and workers compensation are two things that affect everyone, and implementing and monitoring safe work practices are vital.

The event will be held at the Ballina Surf Club on Wednesday October 19, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The event is free and small businesses may qualify for a SafeWork rebate of $500.

More information at northcoastsafetynetwork@gmail.com.