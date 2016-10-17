A rescue, an assault, a pursuit and a life saved.

IT was a busy weekend for Tweed-Byron police as they were confronted with a range of situations.

On Saturday police and emergency services were called to Mt Warning (Wollumbin National Park) about 10.30am.

A seven year old girl was walking on the track with her father, when another group of walkers approached.

The girl moved to the edge of the track and lost her footing, falling down an escarpment about 10 metres high.

As a result she suffered a fractured arm and other injuries.

Westpac Lifesaver 4 helicopter winched a doctor and paramedic to treat her.

The injured girl was winched from the scene and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

** About 11.30pm on Saturday police were called to a Banora Point address in response to an intoxicated female laying on the roadway.

When police arrived the 22 year old female punched a police officer in the face and upper body.

The woman was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The woman has been charged with assaulting police and has had bail refused to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court .

The officer didn't suffer any permanent injury.

** During the weekend two prisoners in police custody ripped clothing and police property attempting self harm.

Police were required to enter cells and holding areas to remove the clothing articles from around the neck of the prisoner to ensure their safety.

A further charge for malicious damage has been preferred against a 25 year old male.

** A 31 yr old male person has been charged with HRPCA, Skye's Law and being an unlicenced driver after a short pursuit on the Coast Road at Cudgen.

His vehicle had earlier been the subject of a number of burn out offences in the Casuarina area.

He has been bailed to appear at the Tweed heads Local Court on November 14.

Byron Bay Highway Patrol also detected a motorist driving on the M1 at Cudgera Creek at a speed of 213km/h.

His licence was immediately suspended and he was issued with a court attendance notice for the offences of dangerous speeding and exceeding the speed limit over 45 km/h.

He is to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on November 14.

A 33 old male has also been arrested and charged with four outstanding warrants after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on the M1 at Sextons Hill.

He will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on the 17 October 2016.