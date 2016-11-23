30°
News

New Dreamland opens tonight

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Nov 2016 2:40 PM
FROM TODAY: NORPA's production Dreamland stages rehearsal at the Eureka Hall under the direction of NORPA artistic director Julian Louis.
FROM TODAY: NORPA's production Dreamland stages rehearsal at the Eureka Hall under the direction of NORPA artistic director Julian Louis. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPENING tonight at Eureka Hall, Dreamland is the latest work developed locally by NORPA.

Although shows have sold out tonight, this Saturday, plus Friday and Saturday December 2 and 3, tickets are still available from Monday to Thursday, December 5 to 8, and for Saturday December 10 matinee at 4.30pm.

Dreamland is theatre piece about life in regional Australia.

The storyline finds a newbie wanting to hire the Eureka hall, but by trying to do so interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting.

The newcomer gets a crash course in local history, involving multiple axes and an unexpected lesson - with another man - in the virtues of partner dancing.

The NORPA team have spent months researching, doing interviews, meeting people and gathering information about the community and history of Eureka Hall as well as halls across the region to develop the fictional characters in Dreamland.

The ensemble of performers include actor and dancer Philip Blackman and actress Katia Molino (who both performed in Railway Wonderland), acclaimed stage and TV actress Toni Scanlon, actor and NORPA Associate Director Kirk Page (who also happens to be a great singer) and acrobat Darcy Grant.

"I play Neville who is a little bit like a ghost of the building, as if a part of the hall has come to life," said local dancer and actor Phil Blackman.

"Neville's a member of the hall committee and they're scrutinising an enthusiastic, young local man who wants to hire the hall for an event.

"During the process of the interview we take the audience to different times and events including Neville's earlier life as a farmer who has to come to terms with selling off his property and the introduction of hippie culture into his life and the community"

Actress Toni Scanlon said her main character is a very 'salt-of-the-earth' independent woman.

"She is a farmer who is facing retirement. She's just a really truthful, good character and I have met people like this since I moved up here so hopefully it's an homage to those fantastic ladies that I've met," she said.

Logie-nominated actor Kirk Page plays the wedding singer.

"When the musical moments happen I magically start to sing. We're creating a magical, flashback, dreamscape feel - like if Baz Luhrman came to Eureka Hall," he said.

Made as part of Arts Northern Rivers If These Halls Could Talk project, and in collaboration with the Eureka Hall Committee and community, Dreamland eas developed with the support of Arts NSW, Regional Arts NSW and Linnaeus Estate.

Creative team

  • Director/Devisor : Julian Louis
  • Writer/Devisor : Janis Balodis
  • Musical Director/Lead Musician : Shenzo Gregory
  • Performer/Devisors : Phil Blackman, Darcy Grant, Katia Molino, Kirk Page, Toni Scanlon & Kirk Page
  • Percussionist : Ben Walsh
  • Double Bass : Barry Hill and Jamie Birrell
  • Assistant Director : Kate McDowell
  • Movement Consultant : Kirk Page
  • Lighting Designer : Karl Johnson
  • Costume Designer : William Kutana
  • Creative Producer : Marisa Snow
  • Styling : Naya Crookshanks

Tickets are available from NORPA's website or by calling 1300 066 772 .

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dreamland eureka if these halls could talk norpa

VIDEO: Man in his 60s latest road victim

VIDEO: Man in his 60s latest road victim

THE cyclist who died in a collision with a car this morning was in his 60s.

Top Model runner-up Sabine lands modelling contract

Byron's Sabine Jamieson was a finalist on Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty moves to Sydney next week to start work.

Hornets buzz over Northern Rivers residents in farewell

The F/A-18F Hornets as they flew over Evans Head.

RESIDENTS along the east coast were treated to formation fly over

Blooming easy access to government services

Australian Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose is visiting Evans Head

Easy access to government payments and services in Evans Head

Local Partners

Blooming easy access to government services

IF YOU are looking for easy access to government payments and services the Australian Mobile Service Centre Desert Rose is visiting Evans Head.

A royal flush in time for Christmas for these public toilets

The newly refurbished Clyde Campbell Carpark public toilets.

Newly refurbished carpark toilets now open to public

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Adele announces second Brisbane show

STAR: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE is an English singer-songwriter who graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in 2006.

Tickets will go out on sale in less than an hour

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

Fresh death metal this Friday

Fresh death metal this Friday

Music video explores themes of destruction, self-loathing, decay and filth.

Top Model runner-up Sabine lands modelling contract

Byron's Sabine Jamieson was a finalist on Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty moves to Sydney next week to start work.

Additional $300k for Lismore gallery infrastructure

The Lismore Gallery has seen a boost of funding for it's infrastructure.

Money secured through NSW government ClubGRANTS

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is built over three levels with national park in...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Brand New Freestanding Home In Quiet Haven

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Currently under...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!