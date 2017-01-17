A nasty facial tumour could destroy this little girl

HORRIFIC TUMOUR: Lennox Head mum Sadie Hunt is hoping to help this little Kenyan girl Judy Kwamboka by raising money for needed surgery.

LIKE all 13-year-olds Judy Kwamboka should be spending time with friends, noticing boys and hating her school work.

But the little Kenyan girl, who lives in a little village called Nyamira has a medical condition that not only isolates her but could very well kill her if not treated.

Three months ago Judy started having nose bleeds and felt what she thought was a pimple on the inside of her nose.

It didn't go away, however, and kept growing and growing to the point her face is now incredibly disfigured by the huge cancerous tumour within only a month.

Lennox Head resident Sadie Hunt heard about the young girl's plight through a Kenyan friend.

"I went to Kenya four years ago to help in a local orphanage and met Lilian Marwa who was a volunteer,” she said.

"Lilian has started getting involved in politics and is very passionate about education and female empowerment.

"During her travels she came across Judy and her family.”

From there Ms Hunt's friend got the local media involved to help raise funds, as as Judy's family had no way of helping their young daughter.

"Her problem plucked at my heart strings as I have a 12-year-old daughter,” Ms Hunt said.

Ms Hunt has set up a GoFundMe account to raise the US$3,000 needed to save Judy's life.

"There have been some very generous donations, including a single one of AUS$1,500,” she said.

Judy has since had biopsies done where they are waiting for results.

"Her operation, which will be seven hours long just to cut out the tumour, is this Thursday and we've raised enough money to cover that,” Ms Hunt said.

"But there will be plenty of ongoing treatment needed including possibly chemotherapy and radiology.

"I don't know if in Kenya she will be able to get constructive face surgery.

"Medicines and health costs are very, very expensive over there.”

People who would like to help Judy with this life saving surgery can donate here