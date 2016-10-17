A giant knitted prawn chandelier for new arts festival

PRAWN STARS: Knitted prawns star in an artwork by arts troupe KnitPic for the first ever Ballinale.

AN EIGHT-metre chandelier featuring knitted prawns is one of the artworks that will be featured in the first ever Ballinale.

The new festival of the arts will feature local and national artists and will convert a self-storage space into an art gallery.

Organiser Caroline Wales said the event will be a family friendly event showcasing local and national works.

"Wade Marynowsky (Sydney) will show off one if his many robots and visual works; Lauren Brincat (Sydney) and local artist Lionel Bawden are making new, exciting pieces,” she said.

"See shearing shears transformed into Mad Max-like weapons from local Franco Girardi.”

The list of artists featured also includes locals Matt Sansom, Jeremy Hawkes, AñA Wojak, Tobin Saunders, Chas Glover, VVR, Virginia Barratt, Marion Conway plus Dexter Davey from Canada and Sydney's Lauren Brincat.

Mullumbimby's Simone O'Brien and Susan Williamson are KnitPic, the artists behind the prawn chandelier.

O'Brien said KnitPic combines their art for knitting, turtles and performance art to create works that brings awareness about oceanic degradation.

"Jellyfish are turtle's favourite food but they mistake plastic bags for jellyfish and eat them, that puts all turtles in the sea in danger of choking or staving,” she said.

"We create micro performances to convey that message.

"For Ballinale we are knitting a giant prawn chandelier. We thought the Ballinale was the perfect place to apply our love for sea creatures and bring back some of the characters in our show.

"The Ballinale will hang that installation (the chandelier) in one of the rooms but we will also have prawn knitting workshops, extreme knitting activities where people can learn how to knit with 'plan' which is a type of yarn made from plastic bags.”