A chance to spice up your DIY skills

BUNNINGS Warehouse Ballina and Lismore are holding some DIY workshops during November to enable locals to develop their DIY skills and receive expert advice.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, local team members from Bunnings will host free DIY workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.

Bunnings Warehouse Area Manager John Newell said the November workshops, which include Outdoor Entertaining Workshops, Decking DIY Workshops and Preparing for the Holidays Workshops, will provide local residents the opportunity to learn a variety of skills across different areas of the home.

"Bunnings DIY Workshops provide local Northern Rivers residents with a great opportunity to receive tips and advice on a project they are wanting to complete or the confidence to start a new DIY project," Mr Newell said said.

Free Kids DIY Workshops will also run each weekend throughout November with fun themed workshops including Woodwork, Game Makers and Christmas Gift Workshops, as well as many more.

Bunnings Warehouse DIY Workshops (Held at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm)

Saturday November 5 and Sunday 6 November: Outdoor Entertaining D.I.Y. Workshops

Get tips on how you can prepare your outdoor space for entertaining

Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13: Preparing for the Holidays Workshops

Receive helpful tips on how to prepare for the holiday season ahead

Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20: Decking D.I.Y. Workshops

Learn helpful hints and tips from expert team members about building or renovating your deck

Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27: Sustainable Christmas Workshops

Learn helpful hints and tips on how to make your Christmas a sustainable one

Kids Workshops (Times vary, please contact your local Bunnings)

Saturday November 5: Woodwork Workshops

Hammer and saw your way to your next project

Sunday November 6: Fun Mosaic Workshops

Have fun creating a colourful work of arte with tiles

Saturday November 12: Wall Art Workshops

Learn how to use paint and craft to make fun and bright wall art

Sunday November 13: Game Makers Workshops

Create handmade games for you and your friends to enjoy over the holidays

Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20: Christmas Gift Workshops

Make something special to give your family or friend this Christmas

Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27: Sustainable Christmas Workshops

Learn helpful hints and tips on how to make your Christmas a sustainable one

Bunnings Warehouse Ballina, Cnr Pacific Hwy & Horizon Drive, West Ballina, Tel: 6618 5600

Bunnings Warehouse Lismore, 2 Bruxner Highway, Tel: 6624 0800