A chance to spice up your DIY skills

BUNNINGS Warehouse Ballina and Lismore are holding some DIY workshops during November to enable locals to develop their DIY skills and receive expert advice.
Every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, local team members from Bunnings will host free DIY workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.
Bunnings Warehouse Area Manager John Newell said the November workshops, which include Outdoor Entertaining Workshops, Decking DIY Workshops and Preparing for the Holidays Workshops, will provide local residents the opportunity to learn a variety of skills across different areas of the home.
"Bunnings DIY Workshops provide local Northern Rivers residents with a great opportunity to receive tips and advice on a project they are wanting to complete or the confidence to start a new DIY project," Mr Newell said said.
Free Kids DIY Workshops will also run each weekend throughout November with fun themed workshops including Woodwork, Game Makers and Christmas Gift Workshops, as well as many more.
Bunnings Warehouse DIY Workshops (Held at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm)
Saturday November 5 and Sunday 6 November: Outdoor Entertaining D.I.Y. Workshops
Get tips on how you can prepare your outdoor space for entertaining
Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13: Preparing for the Holidays Workshops
Receive helpful tips on how to prepare for the holiday season ahead
Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20: Decking D.I.Y. Workshops
Learn helpful hints and tips from expert team members about building or renovating your deck
Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27: Sustainable Christmas Workshops
Learn helpful hints and tips on how to make your Christmas a sustainable one
Kids Workshops (Times vary, please contact your local Bunnings)
Saturday November 5: Woodwork Workshops
Hammer and saw your way to your next project
Sunday November 6: Fun Mosaic Workshops
Have fun creating a colourful work of arte with tiles
Saturday November 12: Wall Art Workshops
Learn how to use paint and craft to make fun and bright wall art
Sunday November 13: Game Makers Workshops
Create handmade games for you and your friends to enjoy over the holidays
Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20: Christmas Gift Workshops
Make something special to give your family or friend this Christmas
Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27: Sustainable Christmas Workshops
Learn helpful hints and tips on how to make your Christmas a sustainable one
Bunnings Warehouse Ballina, Cnr Pacific Hwy & Horizon Drive, West Ballina, Tel: 6618 5600
Bunnings Warehouse Lismore, 2 Bruxner Highway, Tel: 6624 0800