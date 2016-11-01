27°
News

A chance to name a little bison calf... why not?

1st Nov 2016 9:06 AM
Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.
Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PICK a name for a special bison calf at an adventure park near Casino to celebrate National Bison Day.

The day is celebrated across the US on the first Saturday in November, but the Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park will be joining in with the naming competition, games and a raffle.

The calf in question was born blind in one eye and has undetermined vision the other eye.

Staff discovered her blindness by her inability to follow her mother and failure to notice obstructions around her.

They saved the "feisty girl" and took her from the herd to be bottle fed, and now hand reared, by the staff at Aranyani Bison.

There is one important criteria when entering a name: It must be a Native American name with meaning.

The last bison named at the park as part of this competition was Catori, meaning spirit.

Zookeepers Brooke Bishop and Mark Spain will join owner Damen Wells in introducing her to you for the first time this Saturday at 1pm.

Bring your lunch to barbecue at Aranyani's camp kitchen. There are some grocery supplies at the kiosk with Bison sausages and steaks available to purchase.

Aranyani Bison will give the American Bison demonstration feedings and educational talks on a regular basis starting with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays.

For admission prices and packages visit the website.

Activities on the day will include Pony Poo Bingo at 11am, Bison Poo Frisbee at 2pm and raffles and prizes all day.

Aranyani Bison is located between Grafton and Casino 7km off the Summerland Way on Elliotts Road at Myrtle Creek.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park is wheelchair friendly.

For More information please call Damen Wells:

at the ranch (02) 66 617 866

Mobile: 0488 774 052

www.aranyanibision.com

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aranyani bison adventure tourist park bison casino naming competition tourism

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

Anti-vegan restaurant doesn't have leg (of lamb) to stand on

OPINION: It seems vegans aren't welcome at this Northern Rivers restaurant, which told our group of 20: "It might be better to go somewhere else".

Are white sharks moving south for the summer?

Great white shark

White sharks move on from Northern Rivers, DPI data suggests

Shark net trial will 'use kids as bait': Marine ecologist

Shark meshing nets.

"We're talking about hanging a hanky in the ocean as 'protection'"

Lismore says no: Skating, smoking, animal circuses ...

New compliance signage proposed for Lismore CBD.

Five things you can't do anymore in the Lismore CBD

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

MARIAH Carey is reportedly demanding former fiancé James Packer buy her a mansion as part of the settlement in their split.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers' market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their touches and bring it to its original glory.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!