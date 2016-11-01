A chance to name a little bison calf... why not?

Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

PICK a name for a special bison calf at an adventure park near Casino to celebrate National Bison Day.

The day is celebrated across the US on the first Saturday in November, but the Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park will be joining in with the naming competition, games and a raffle.

The calf in question was born blind in one eye and has undetermined vision the other eye.

Staff discovered her blindness by her inability to follow her mother and failure to notice obstructions around her.

They saved the "feisty girl" and took her from the herd to be bottle fed, and now hand reared, by the staff at Aranyani Bison.

There is one important criteria when entering a name: It must be a Native American name with meaning.

The last bison named at the park as part of this competition was Catori, meaning spirit.

Zookeepers Brooke Bishop and Mark Spain will join owner Damen Wells in introducing her to you for the first time this Saturday at 1pm.

Bring your lunch to barbecue at Aranyani's camp kitchen. There are some grocery supplies at the kiosk with Bison sausages and steaks available to purchase.

Aranyani Bison will give the American Bison demonstration feedings and educational talks on a regular basis starting with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays.

For admission prices and packages visit the website.

Activities on the day will include Pony Poo Bingo at 11am, Bison Poo Frisbee at 2pm and raffles and prizes all day.

Aranyani Bison is located between Grafton and Casino 7km off the Summerland Way on Elliotts Road at Myrtle Creek.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park is wheelchair friendly.

For More information please call Damen Wells:

at the ranch (02) 66 617 866

Mobile: 0488 774 052

www.aranyanibision.com