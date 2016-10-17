5 weird, free things at the Lismore show

Cattle parading at the North Coast National in Lismore in the 1960s.

Bobcat obstacle course

Our best bobcat operators in the region will compete in the show's Bobcat Challenge. The competition is back for second time but this time round the construction machinery is bigger and flashier.

Watch competitors delicately pick the up witches hats and stack them on a 44-gallon drum. Farm machinery experts Ongmac will be sponsoring the event and competitors will give the gear a spin for the first time.

Thursday and Saturday evening in the main arena.

No sausage factory here

The fine food pavilion isn't all date scones and chutney. This year, deputy chief Steward Pat Greene has ensured that the produce reflects the growing trendiness and diversity of our region's DIY foodies.

Due to the popularity of the Homebrew & Wine competition in 2015, the 2016 competition will feature a wider variety of beer classes as well as classes for your DIY Spirits.

Also new in 2016 is the inaugural Small Good competition, featuring all your favourites, like salami, proscuitto, ham and a variety of delish sausages.

At the Find Food Pavilion, all day.

Equal opportunity barrel racing

It's not only the boys from the bush coming back in town. The all-new 'National Nights Rodeo' will feature barrel racing for the first time in many years.

There will be a qualifying event for the girls competing in Barrel Racing.

After the barrel racing the North Coast's fiercest bulls and bronco's will not disappoint in the traditional rodeo.

5pm and 7pm, main arena.

Young Farmers Challenge

Don't miss this countryfied modern day olympiad " that sees the best against the best of our young farmers over 3 fun days " concluding with the final in the beef ring on Saturday 22nd October.

Be prepared to cheer, laugh and cheer some more as our young farmers battle it out in the ring " the Beef Ring that is.

There's potato throwing, scarecrow building, fire lighting and whip cracking challenges plus a chemical drum and wheel barrow relay that's sure to end in carnage, as they reach the final straw " the hay stacking nail biter.

Lego competition

The North Coast National invites kids from across the region to take part in the Newcastle Permanent Great Lego Building Challenge.

Endorsed by everyone's favourite childhood construction set, the Newcastle Permanent Great Lego Building Challenge will delight children and parents alike. Contestants will stretch their imagination and creativity by creating Lego masterpieces of their own design from a massive selection of Lego pieces valued at over $3500.

There are competitions for a variety of age ranges. Bookings preferred. Phone our office on 6621 5916 or email secretary@northcoastnational.com.au