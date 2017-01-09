9 things to do with the kids tomorrow

The Farm general manager Johnson Hunter with Braveheart, the Scottish highland breed of cow, and Silence - the lamb, at The Farm in Byron Bay.

Looking for something fun to do with the kids tomorrow?

Pokemon Go fun day at Evans Kiosk Reserve.

9.30am, for under 8 year olds.

Entry gold coin donation.

See the movie Sing at the cinemas across the region.

Rated G, the animation is for all the family, and follows the adventure as Buster the koala recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theatre by hosting a singing competition.

Australian Seabird Rescue will be releasing Kimba the turtle at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina this Sunday.

See the good work being done at Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina.

264 North Creek Rd Ballina.

School holiday tours 10am - 11am weekdays.

$5 entry per person, cash only.

Learn about why and how we rescue and rehabilitate sea birds and visit the sea turtle hospital. Find out what you can do to Reduce the human impact on marine wildlife. No need to book, be there at 10am.

The Macadamea Castle has opened a new nocturnal exhibit with new animals to come and look at including a beautiful barn owl. Marc Stapelberg

Visit the Macadamia Castle for lots of holiday fun.

Hinterland Way, Knockrow.

Entry to the castle and cafe is free.

Entry to park, $21.50/adults, $12-$15/children , $15/concession.

You can see crocodiles, koalas and wombats, frogs and the newest nocturnal animal display.

Paper plane making workshop.

From 2-3.30pm at the Lennox Head Library.

Corner Mackney and Park Lanes, Lennox Head.

Free, but booking essential. Ph: 6687 6398.

Learn how to make six different paper planes and then see whose can fly the farthest.

Visit the Rainbow Region Organic market.

Lismore Showground, North Lismore.

The market has lots of fantastic, fresh organic produce to buy.

Enjoy the morning with a coffee, fresh bread and tasty treats.

TOOT TOOT: Tractor farm tours are popular at the Summerland House Farm at Alstonville. Photo: Contributed.

Visit Summerland Farm at Alstonville.

Wardell Road, Alstonville.

Have fun in the water park, play mini golf, go for a ride on a tractor or a pony, or relax in the cafe.

Go on a tour of The Farm Byron Bay.

92 Woodford Lane, Ewingsdale.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at sustainable and ethical farming.

Go for a ride on the Heritage Park Railway.

Heritage Park, Molesworth Street, Lismore.

Open from 10-2pm, weather permitting.

Then make use of the new playground facilities.