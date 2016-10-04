26°
9 things not to do when bitten by a snake

Marc Stapelberg
3rd Oct 2016
Queensland Ambulance Critical Care Paramedics Adrian Gielis (left) and Alex Thompson demonstrate how to correctly treat a snake bite injury.
Queensland Ambulance Critical Care Paramedics Adrian Gielis (left) and Alex Thompson demonstrate how to correctly treat a snake bite injury.

1) NEVER try to catch, chase or kill the snake, as this may lead to another bite.

2) Never give alcohol, tea, stimulants, food or medications without medical advice.

3) Never apply hot or cold packs or apply electric shocks.

4) Never allow the patient to walk or run after a snake bite.

5) Never remove or loosen the pressure immobilisation bandages unless advised to do so by medical personnel.

A King Brown snake being milked of its venom at the Australian Reptile Park in NSW. The Park's venom program has broken its own record for the most venom from a single yield.
A King Brown snake being milked of its venom at the Australian Reptile Park in NSW. The Park's venom program has broken its own record for the most venom from a single yield.

6) Never ignore the urgency of obtaining medical assistance in favour of reliance on traditional medicines or home remedies.

Tiger snake handler Anthony Brain milks a tiger snakes for its venom at the The World Tiger Snake Centre in Tasmania, Australia, March 1, 1999. The center has over 1,600 tiger snake being bred for medical research.
Tiger snake handler Anthony Brain milks a tiger snakes for its venom at the The World Tiger Snake Centre in Tasmania, Australia, March 1, 1999. The center has over 1,600 tiger snake being bred for medical research.

7) Never cut or excise the bitten or stung area with any suction device.

8) Never apply an arterial tourniquet. (Arterial tourniquets, which cut off the circulation to the limb, are potentially dangerous, and are no longer recommended for any type of bite or sting in Australia.)

9) Never wash the bitten or stung area. The type of snake involved may be identified by the detection of venom on the skin.

The Esatern Brown snake is found in areas from as far away as the Kimberley, across the Territory and right along the east coast of Australia. They are responsible for the most number of human deaths by snake bite than any other breed.
The Esatern Brown snake is found in areas from as far away as the Kimberley, across the Territory and right along the east coast of Australia. They are responsible for the most number of human deaths by snake bite than any other breed.

Taken from the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at The University of Melbourne and the Queensland Government Department of Education, Training and Employment.

