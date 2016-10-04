9 things not to do when bitten by a snake

1) NEVER try to catch, chase or kill the snake, as this may lead to another bite.
2) Never give alcohol, tea, stimulants, food or medications without medical advice.
3) Never apply hot or cold packs or apply electric shocks.
4) Never allow the patient to walk or run after a snake bite.
5) Never remove or loosen the pressure immobilisation bandages unless advised to do so by medical personnel.
6) Never ignore the urgency of obtaining medical assistance in favour of reliance on traditional medicines or home remedies.
7) Never cut or excise the bitten or stung area with any suction device.
8) Never apply an arterial tourniquet. (Arterial tourniquets, which cut off the circulation to the limb, are potentially dangerous, and are no longer recommended for any type of bite or sting in Australia.)
9) Never wash the bitten or stung area. The type of snake involved may be identified by the detection of venom on the skin.
Taken from the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at The University of Melbourne and the Queensland Government Department of Education, Training and Employment.