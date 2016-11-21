9 positions vacant in the Northern Rivers

A wide range of jobs available at the moment, including a position for a restaurant manager.

ARE you looking for a job or a change to your current employment status?

This list of jobs advertised in Saturday's Weekend Star may be able to help you.

1. Outreach Worker - Connecting Home

Committed to supporting vulnerable people who are homeless or at risk.

Applications close November 27. Enquiries to Tegan Metcalfe 6620 1833.

2. Carpenters

For immediate start in the Ballina and Byron area.

Must have white card licence, insurances, own tools and car.

Contact Nathan 0403 587 998

3. Plumber

Qualified, motivated plumber including installation of solar hot water systems.

Contact David Lewis Plumbing 0410 557 444 or email davidlewisplumbing@hotmail.com

4. Chef/Cook

Exciting new restaurant in Ballina CBD opening soon.

Send resume to hardwoodcafe1@gmail.com or call 0412 737 857.

5. Walkers

People to do letterbox delivers of newspapers and catalogues in all areas of Lismore, all areas of Ballina, Skennars Head to Lennox Head.

Contact 6621 2770 leaving name, area and phone number

6. Assistant restaurant manager

High standard of customer service and excellent product knowledge, monitoring current operations of the restaurant, bakery and deli.

Email cover letter and resume to aurora@harvestnewrybar.com.au

7. Marketing Manager

Asian grocery business needs a marketing manager who can speak and read Chinese.

Contact yanbo.geng24@gmail.com

8. Construction ganger

Based at Kyogle Council's depot in Kyogle.

Closing date November 28. Applications addressing selection criteria to be forwarded to employment@kyolge.nsw.gov.au or post to Human Resources Officer, Kyogle Council, PO Box 11, Kyogle.

9. Amenities cleaner

At busy caravan park in Brunswick Heads.

Approximately 20 hours per week.

For details contact 6685 1872.