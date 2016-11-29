9 affordable rental properties in the Northern Rivers

I RECENTLY did a story on a family who were finding it very difficult to rent a home in the Northern Rivers.

If you are on a tight budget we may have found a place for you.

As a way of trying to help our readers who may be in the rental market right now, we have listed some of the cheaper options going.

We have spread them out across the region in the hope of reaching most people.

1. Lismore Heights

37A O'Flynn Street at $240 per week.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom and one car space.

This little granny flat is perfect for a single student, mature person or quiet couple looking to enjoy the quiet life.

Contact Lismore Property Managers on 0458 882 510

40 Campbell Cr, Goonellabah Contributed

2. Goonellabah

49 Campbell Crescent has a big fenced yard and is up for rent for $240 per week.

It is a brick and tile three bedroom house, ceiling fan in lounge, carport, covered rear deck, fully fenced yard.

Pets are negotiable.

Contact Leanne Ezzy of Wal Murray & Co on 0408666855

4/59 Hotham Street, Casino Contributed

3. Casino

4/59 Hotham Street will be available for rent at $200 per week on December 8.

Located in a convenient location close to the hospital. There is a single carport at the side and an open plan kitchen and dining.

Contact PRD Nationwide on 6662 5555

Unit 5/17 Kyla Street, Alstonville Contributed

4. Alstonville

Unit 5/17 Kyla Street will be available on December 1 at $230 per week.

There is off street parking and the unit has received new paint, new floor coverings, new wardrobes and window coverings.

Contact Brenda Kachel of LJ Hooker, Alstonville on 6628 1163

1/14 Davis Lane, Evans Head Contributed

5. Evans Head

1/14 Davis Lane is available for rent now at $210 per week.

It is a ground floor unit that would ideally suit a single person, couple or first time renters. There are timber floors throughout.

Contact LJ Hooker, Evans Head on 6682 6000

5/26-28 Martin Street, Coraki Contributed

6. Coraki

5/26-28 Martin Street is up for rent now at $200 per week.

Open plan kitchen, living and dining with polished floors throughout and a single carport and under cover area.

Contact PRD Nationwide on 6662 5555

10 Charbray Place, Tyalgum Contributed

7. Tyalgum

10 Charbray Place is available now for $250.00 per week.

One bedroom granny flat with a lovely garden surrounding the building.

No pets are allowed.

Contact Amy Kennedy of First National, Murwillumbah on 6672 7828

6/27 Martin Street, Ballina Contributed

8. Ballina

6/27 Martin Street is available now and $250 per week rental.

There are two bedrooms in the upstairs unit and is in a complex of eight.

There are tiled living areas and carpet to the bedrooms as well as a shared laundry.

Covered off street parking but no pets allowed.

Contact Kathy Nipperess at LJ Hooker Ballina on 6686 2711

2/49 Tuckeroo Avenue, Mullumbimby Contributed

9. Mullumbimby

2/49 Tuckeroo Avenue is available now at $350 per week.

Brand new three bedroom, two bathroom home to rent in Tallowood Ridge.

No pets allowed.

Contact Julie Brown at Chincogan Real Estate, Mullumbimby on 6684 3301.