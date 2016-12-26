28°
News

8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

Marnie Johnston
| 26th Dec 2016 2:00 PM
This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.
This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tropical Fruits

This year's Tropical Fruits massive New Year's Eve Party is themed 'Glamatron'.

The big NYE party kicks off at 8pm at the Lismore Showgrounds.

With DJs, bars, a Sex and Gender Diverse Space, Mens Space, Women's Space and their famous fireworks display, the showground will be a hive of activity on NYE.

Tickets to the NYE Party: $125 members, $135 concession, $170 guests.

More information: www.tropicalfruits.org.au

 

Crowd at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Crowd at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Falls Festival

If you grabbed a ticket to Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands from December 31 until January 3, you will be ringing in the new year with Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.

Childish Gambino's set begins at 12.01am on January 1, kicking off 2017 with style.

More information: www.fallsfestival.com

 

Tommy Franklin gets crowd dancing at Soul Street NYE, Byron Bay, 2014 Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star
Tommy Franklin gets crowd dancing at Soul Street NYE, Byron Bay, 2014 Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star Megan Kinninment

Byron Bay's Soul Street

Byron Bay's family friendly NYE event starts at 4pm and goes until late.

Venture through Jonson St which will be full of artisan stalls, food stalls, craft activities, face painter's, numerous local bands and acts in Railway Park, buskers, circus performers, fire twirlers, drummers and children's activities galore.

This is an alcohol free event.

More information: www.byroncentre.com.au/whats-on/soul-street-new-years-eve-event

 

Gordon Southern is a British comedian who regularly performs headlining gigs in England and in Australia where he spends several months every year.
Gordon Southern is a British comedian who regularly performs headlining gigs in England and in Australia where he spends several months every year.

New Year's Eve Comedy at Ballina

International comedy star Gordon Southern headlines the New Year's Eve Big Gig comedy show, with MC Mandy Nolan

Joining Nolan and Southern will be big gig favourite, Greg Sullivan, one of the most in-demand acts on the increasingly popular comedy cruises.

The Big Gig comedy show is at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club on Saturday.

Doors open at 6.30pm, the show is at 8pm.

Tickets are $30 and available at the club or online at www.ballinarsl.com.au

 

Fireworks at the 2014 New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations at the Alstonville Show Grounds.
Fireworks at the 2014 New Year's Eve celebrations at the Alstonville Show Grounds.

New Year's Eve Family Festival at Alstonville Showgrounds

There will be lots of fun activities, plenty of great rides, kids character shows, food, stalls, live music and a whole lot more at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival on Saturday.

To be held at the Alstonville Showground, the fun will start at 5pm and end with a fantastic fire show which will light up the sky at 9.30pm.

This alcoholic-free evening will be a great night out for the entire family - young and old.

For more information phone Rebecca Lock on 0416 144 086.

 

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.
The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

NYE Party at the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

From 7.30pm

The Beach Hotel Byron Bay presents their Paradise Found NYE Party with food Stalls, dodypainting, cocktail bars, DJ's, and live acts from 7.30pm.

Paradise theme dress up.

Early bird tickets available at the Beach Hotel bottle shop, calling direct 02 6685 6402 or Oztix. $90 + booking fee.

Local tickets are $50+ booking fee at bottleshop only and must show ID (max 2 per person).

Brunswick Heads Record Fair

Whilst the primary focus of the Record Fair has been on finding high quality, desirable, rare and collectable records, The Vinyl Junkie also caters for a wide spectrum of musical tastes, covering all genres.

At Memorial Hall on Fingal St from Saturday December 31 until Wednesday January 4 from 10am - 6pm daily.

Entry is free.

 

Matthew 'The Vinyl Junkie" Bowden with a sample of what's on offer at the inaugural Brunswick Heads Record Fair this week. Photo: Hamish Broome / The Northern Star
Matthew 'The Vinyl Junkie" Bowden with a sample of what's on offer at the inaugural Brunswick Heads Record Fair this week. Photo: Hamish Broome / The Northern Star

Crabbes Creek NYE Carnivale

Join in the festivities at Crabbes Creek and enjoy 20th year of celebrations with an amazing fireworks display.

From 6pm at Crabbes Creek Hall.

Fireworks at 9pm and midnight.

Plus jumping castle, bucking bull, live music, fire twirling, good food and kids entertainment.

$15 for Adults, Children $5, Under 5's free. Meal ticket $10.

Other:

If you're looking for live music to rock out to as you ring in the New Year, there are plenty of options:

Afends HQ Byron Bay Industrial Estate: Sunday Safari & Afends present NYE 7pm

Ballina RSL Bowling club: Mandy Nolan Presents The Big Gig Comedy and Bling 6.30pm

Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Classic Credence + Stu Black 6.30pm; First Floor - Glenn Shorrock + Milo Green 8pm

Bangalow Bowling Club: 7.30pm

Bangalow Hotel: Ragga Jump and Biggy P 9pm

Billinudgel Hotel: Shybaby 7pm

Byron Bay Bowling Club: Roo 6pm; Neily Diamond Show 8pm

Casino RSM Club: Keith Jameison and Jeff Brown 8pm

Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kathryn Jones & Steve Passfield 8pm

Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Oz Latin Bros 8pm

Eltham Hotel: Andy Buckle 6.30pm

Evans Head Bowling Club: Charlie 8pm

Goonellabah Tavern: Adam Hole Band 9pm

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Preatures Doors 6pm

Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Goldie Licious 8.30pm; DJ James Brown 11.30pm

Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 9pm

Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am

Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: NYE Showdown with Occa Rock 9.30pm

Lismore Heights Sport Recreation and Community Club: The Baytzee's 8pm

Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 8pm

Nimbin Bush Theatre: DJ Akil + Future Roots 9pm

Nimbin Hotel: Tribee 8pm

Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm

Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sexwax DJs 5pm; Scott Day Vee Three 9.30pm

Shaws Bay Hotel Ballina: Outside the Square 5.30pm

Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Crush 8.30pm

The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Clueless 9pm

The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemain Cowboys 8pm; Marshal 10.30pm

Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bradley Stone 9pm

Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire + DJ Ash Barlow + Special Guests 9pm

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay falls festival new year's eve soul street tropical fruits whatson

BREAKING: Man confirmed dead on Wooli Beach

BREAKING: Man confirmed dead on Wooli Beach

Paramedics confirm death of man at Wooli Beach this afternoon

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: 3km queue on Pacific Highway

Traffic came to a standstill on Easter Monday afternoon southbound near Moby Vics on the Bruce Hwy while northbound traffic was sparse. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

Heavy holiday traffic continues to affect motorists around the state

Woman, 67, killed in car crash at Casino

Police crash investigators.

Police urge caution on the roads after Christmas crash fatality

8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.

The biggest events, plus a full listing of gigs in the area

Local Partners

BREAKING: Man confirmed dead on Wooli Beach

Paramedics confirm death of man at Wooli Beach this afternoon

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: 3km queue on Pacific Highway

Traffic came to a standstill on Easter Monday afternoon southbound near Moby Vics on the Bruce Hwy while northbound traffic was sparse. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

Heavy holiday traffic continues to affect motorists around the state

8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.

The biggest events, plus a full listing of gigs in the area

10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

FUN: Families from around the area gather in Bangalow for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations.

Christmas, circus, funk and rock

The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

ELECTRONIC: Local duo Nocturnal Tapes features Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. They will perform at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday, from 9.30pm.

Rock, indie, folk, pop music and more

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!