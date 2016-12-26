8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

Tropical Fruits
This year's Tropical Fruits massive New Year's Eve Party is themed 'Glamatron'.
The big NYE party kicks off at 8pm at the Lismore Showgrounds.
With DJs, bars, a Sex and Gender Diverse Space, Mens Space, Women's Space and their famous fireworks display, the showground will be a hive of activity on NYE.
Tickets to the NYE Party: $125 members, $135 concession, $170 guests.
More information: www.tropicalfruits.org.au
Falls Festival
If you grabbed a ticket to Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands from December 31 until January 3, you will be ringing in the new year with Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.
Childish Gambino's set begins at 12.01am on January 1, kicking off 2017 with style.
More information: www.fallsfestival.com
Byron Bay's Soul Street
Byron Bay's family friendly NYE event starts at 4pm and goes until late.
Venture through Jonson St which will be full of artisan stalls, food stalls, craft activities, face painter's, numerous local bands and acts in Railway Park, buskers, circus performers, fire twirlers, drummers and children's activities galore.
This is an alcohol free event.
More information: www.byroncentre.com.au/whats-on/soul-street-new-years-eve-event
New Year's Eve Comedy at Ballina
International comedy star Gordon Southern headlines the New Year's Eve Big Gig comedy show, with MC Mandy Nolan
Joining Nolan and Southern will be big gig favourite, Greg Sullivan, one of the most in-demand acts on the increasingly popular comedy cruises.
The Big Gig comedy show is at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club on Saturday.
Doors open at 6.30pm, the show is at 8pm.
Tickets are $30 and available at the club or online at www.ballinarsl.com.au
New Year's Eve Family Festival at Alstonville Showgrounds
There will be lots of fun activities, plenty of great rides, kids character shows, food, stalls, live music and a whole lot more at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival on Saturday.
To be held at the Alstonville Showground, the fun will start at 5pm and end with a fantastic fire show which will light up the sky at 9.30pm.
This alcoholic-free evening will be a great night out for the entire family - young and old.
For more information phone Rebecca Lock on 0416 144 086.
NYE Party at the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
From 7.30pm
The Beach Hotel Byron Bay presents their Paradise Found NYE Party with food Stalls, dodypainting, cocktail bars, DJ's, and live acts from 7.30pm.
Paradise theme dress up.
Early bird tickets available at the Beach Hotel bottle shop, calling direct 02 6685 6402 or Oztix. $90 + booking fee.
Local tickets are $50+ booking fee at bottleshop only and must show ID (max 2 per person).
Brunswick Heads Record Fair
Whilst the primary focus of the Record Fair has been on finding high quality, desirable, rare and collectable records, The Vinyl Junkie also caters for a wide spectrum of musical tastes, covering all genres.
At Memorial Hall on Fingal St from Saturday December 31 until Wednesday January 4 from 10am - 6pm daily.
Entry is free.
Crabbes Creek NYE Carnivale
Join in the festivities at Crabbes Creek and enjoy 20th year of celebrations with an amazing fireworks display.
From 6pm at Crabbes Creek Hall.
Fireworks at 9pm and midnight.
Plus jumping castle, bucking bull, live music, fire twirling, good food and kids entertainment.
$15 for Adults, Children $5, Under 5's free. Meal ticket $10.
Other:
If you're looking for live music to rock out to as you ring in the New Year, there are plenty of options:
Afends HQ Byron Bay Industrial Estate: Sunday Safari & Afends present NYE 7pm
Ballina RSL Bowling club: Mandy Nolan Presents The Big Gig Comedy and Bling 6.30pm
Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Classic Credence + Stu Black 6.30pm; First Floor - Glenn Shorrock + Milo Green 8pm
Bangalow Bowling Club: 7.30pm
Bangalow Hotel: Ragga Jump and Biggy P 9pm
Billinudgel Hotel: Shybaby 7pm
Byron Bay Bowling Club: Roo 6pm; Neily Diamond Show 8pm
Casino RSM Club: Keith Jameison and Jeff Brown 8pm
Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kathryn Jones & Steve Passfield 8pm
Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Oz Latin Bros 8pm
Eltham Hotel: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
Evans Head Bowling Club: Charlie 8pm
Goonellabah Tavern: Adam Hole Band 9pm
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Preatures Doors 6pm
Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Goldie Licious 8.30pm; DJ James Brown 11.30pm
Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 9pm
Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: NYE Showdown with Occa Rock 9.30pm
Lismore Heights Sport Recreation and Community Club: The Baytzee's 8pm
Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 8pm
Nimbin Bush Theatre: DJ Akil + Future Roots 9pm
Nimbin Hotel: Tribee 8pm
Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sexwax DJs 5pm; Scott Day Vee Three 9.30pm
Shaws Bay Hotel Ballina: Outside the Square 5.30pm
Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Crush 8.30pm
The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Clueless 9pm
The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemain Cowboys 8pm; Marshal 10.30pm
Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bradley Stone 9pm
Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire + DJ Ash Barlow + Special Guests 9pm