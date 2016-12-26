8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.

Tropical Fruits

This year's Tropical Fruits massive New Year's Eve Party is themed 'Glamatron'.

The big NYE party kicks off at 8pm at the Lismore Showgrounds.

With DJs, bars, a Sex and Gender Diverse Space, Mens Space, Women's Space and their famous fireworks display, the showground will be a hive of activity on NYE.

Tickets to the NYE Party: $125 members, $135 concession, $170 guests.

More information: www.tropicalfruits.org.au

Crowd at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Falls Festival

If you grabbed a ticket to Falls Festival at North Byron Parklands from December 31 until January 3, you will be ringing in the new year with Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover.

Childish Gambino's set begins at 12.01am on January 1, kicking off 2017 with style.

More information: www.fallsfestival.com

Tommy Franklin gets crowd dancing at Soul Street NYE, Byron Bay, 2014 Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star Megan Kinninment

Byron Bay's Soul Street

Byron Bay's family friendly NYE event starts at 4pm and goes until late.

Venture through Jonson St which will be full of artisan stalls, food stalls, craft activities, face painter's, numerous local bands and acts in Railway Park, buskers, circus performers, fire twirlers, drummers and children's activities galore.

This is an alcohol free event.

More information: www.byroncentre.com.au/whats-on/soul-street-new-years-eve-event

Gordon Southern is a British comedian who regularly performs headlining gigs in England and in Australia where he spends several months every year.

New Year's Eve Comedy at Ballina

International comedy star Gordon Southern headlines the New Year's Eve Big Gig comedy show, with MC Mandy Nolan

Joining Nolan and Southern will be big gig favourite, Greg Sullivan, one of the most in-demand acts on the increasingly popular comedy cruises.

The Big Gig comedy show is at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club on Saturday.

Doors open at 6.30pm, the show is at 8pm.

Tickets are $30 and available at the club or online at www.ballinarsl.com.au

Fireworks at the 2014 New Year's Eve celebrations at the Alstonville Show Grounds.

New Year's Eve Family Festival at Alstonville Showgrounds

There will be lots of fun activities, plenty of great rides, kids character shows, food, stalls, live music and a whole lot more at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival on Saturday.

To be held at the Alstonville Showground, the fun will start at 5pm and end with a fantastic fire show which will light up the sky at 9.30pm.

This alcoholic-free evening will be a great night out for the entire family - young and old.

For more information phone Rebecca Lock on 0416 144 086.

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

NYE Party at the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay

From 7.30pm

The Beach Hotel Byron Bay presents their Paradise Found NYE Party with food Stalls, dodypainting, cocktail bars, DJ's, and live acts from 7.30pm.

Paradise theme dress up.

Early bird tickets available at the Beach Hotel bottle shop, calling direct 02 6685 6402 or Oztix. $90 + booking fee.

Local tickets are $50+ booking fee at bottleshop only and must show ID (max 2 per person).

Brunswick Heads Record Fair

Whilst the primary focus of the Record Fair has been on finding high quality, desirable, rare and collectable records, The Vinyl Junkie also caters for a wide spectrum of musical tastes, covering all genres.

At Memorial Hall on Fingal St from Saturday December 31 until Wednesday January 4 from 10am - 6pm daily.

Entry is free.

Matthew 'The Vinyl Junkie" Bowden with a sample of what's on offer at the inaugural Brunswick Heads Record Fair this week. Photo: Hamish Broome / The Northern Star

Crabbes Creek NYE Carnivale

Join in the festivities at Crabbes Creek and enjoy 20th year of celebrations with an amazing fireworks display.

From 6pm at Crabbes Creek Hall.

Fireworks at 9pm and midnight.

Plus jumping castle, bucking bull, live music, fire twirling, good food and kids entertainment.

$15 for Adults, Children $5, Under 5's free. Meal ticket $10.

Other:

If you're looking for live music to rock out to as you ring in the New Year, there are plenty of options:

Afends HQ Byron Bay Industrial Estate: Sunday Safari & Afends present NYE 7pm

Ballina RSL Bowling club: Mandy Nolan Presents The Big Gig Comedy and Bling 6.30pm

Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Classic Credence + Stu Black 6.30pm; First Floor - Glenn Shorrock + Milo Green 8pm

Bangalow Bowling Club: 7.30pm

Bangalow Hotel: Ragga Jump and Biggy P 9pm

Billinudgel Hotel: Shybaby 7pm

Byron Bay Bowling Club: Roo 6pm; Neily Diamond Show 8pm

Casino RSM Club: Keith Jameison and Jeff Brown 8pm

Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Kathryn Jones & Steve Passfield 8pm

Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Oz Latin Bros 8pm

Eltham Hotel: Andy Buckle 6.30pm

Evans Head Bowling Club: Charlie 8pm

Goonellabah Tavern: Adam Hole Band 9pm

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Preatures Doors 6pm

Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Goldie Licious 8.30pm; DJ James Brown 11.30pm

Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: DJ Disco Statik 9pm

Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am

Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: NYE Showdown with Occa Rock 9.30pm

Lismore Heights Sport Recreation and Community Club: The Baytzee's 8pm

Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Jabiru 8pm

Nimbin Bush Theatre: DJ Akil + Future Roots 9pm

Nimbin Hotel: Tribee 8pm

Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm

Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Sexwax DJs 5pm; Scott Day Vee Three 9.30pm

Shaws Bay Hotel Ballina: Outside the Square 5.30pm

Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Crush 8.30pm

The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Clueless 9pm

The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemain Cowboys 8pm; Marshal 10.30pm

Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bradley Stone 9pm

Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire + DJ Ash Barlow + Special Guests 9pm