8 positions vacant on Northern Rivers right now

We have a range of jobs available on the Northern Rivers right now.

LOOKING for a job?

Here are some that are available now in our local area.

1. Accounting

Payroll/Debtors Officer - Permanent part-time. For further information contact Peter Hackett 66205943 or Ruth Kelly 66205805.

Applications close Friday October 14.

2. Apprenticeship

Road Construction and Timber Bridge construction apprentice with Kyogle Council. Visit www.novaskill.com.au or contact Novaskill Ballina on 6600 3000.

3. Community Services

Communications and Fundraising coordinator - St Vincent de Paul Society. For further information visit www.vinnies.org.au/nswjobs.

Applications close by 12pm October 17.

4. Education

Permanent Primary Teacher Stages 2/3 - Full-time stating in January 2017 at Tuntable Falls Community School.

Visit www.tuntablefallsschool.nsw.edu.au, call 6689 1423 or email tuntableschool@gmail.com.

Applications close 5pm, October 24.

5. Working with animals

Stable hand for Matthew Dunn Racing stable in Murwillumbah.

For further information email admin@matthewdunnracing.com, visit www.matthewdunnracing.com or phone 0487696429.

6. Government job

Depot Assistant/Meter Reader with Rous County Council.

To apply visit www.rous.nsw.gov.au or ring Complete Staff Solutions on 6622 8517.

7. Medical

Casual/PPT Registered Nurse at Dougherty Villa in the Clarence.

For more information contact Linda Smith 6643 2377 or email lindas@clarencevillage.com.au

8. Trades and technical

Experienced pipelayers and labourers for highway drainage works in the Woodburn area.

Apply by calling 07 3382 6120 or send resume to ron@mpcq.com.au