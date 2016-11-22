$8 million available to help fight the drug epidemic

Methamphetamine ice and potent forms of cannabis are hurting so many locals

NO ONE would disagree that the use of illegal drugs in our communities is a scourge.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has advised there is a new pathway to obtain funding from the state government to help fight the problem.

"Methamphetamine ice and increasingly potent forms of cannabis are hurting so many locals, so it's really important we support local community groups who help victims of these drugs,” he said.

The Early Intervention Innovation Fund will provide $8 million over four years to build the evidence base for early intervention models to support people at risk with a particular focus on young people using drugs.

Mr Gulaptis said two types of grants, ranging from $30,000 to up to $1 million, would be available: Non-Government Organisation Evaluation Grants and Alcohol and Drug Early Intervention Innovation Grants.

For more information visit www.health.nsw.gov.au.