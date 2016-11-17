8 kids caught for lighting 20 fires on one night

Fires at Tabulam had been deliberately lit by eight children, some younger than 10 years old.

EIGHT kids under 12 have been caught for deliberately lighting 20 fires at a Plains Station Rd property near Tabulam.

Rural Fire Service crews were called to the scene at 7.10pm on October 26 where crews battled the 20-acre blaze for four hours.

The children aged over 10 were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act while those under 10 received a "talking to”, Richmond LAC chief inspector Nicole Bruce said.

She said no houses were destroyed in the fire.

Police attended Tabulam Public School earlier this month to do a follow up fire safety lecture with the students.