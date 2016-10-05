8 competitions to enter for the North Coast National

Dylan Habday , 15 from Holy Trinity School Inverell, with Christoph the murray grey at the 2015 North Coast National. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

THE North Coast National is just around the corner, and if you're hoping to enter one of their many competitions, you'd better get yourself sorted quick.

Aboriginal Art Exhibition

Since 2010, the North Coast National Lismore Show has worked closely with the local Aboriginal community through its Aboriginal Committee.

The Aboriginal Committee have held activities at the Lismore Show which have grown over the last few years. This year will see the fifth Aboriginal Art Exhibition at the North Coast National held.

Baking

Are you a baker? Show off your skills at the North Coast National Annual Baking Show! Whether it be the household staple of Bread Rolls, a gooey Mud Cake or the good old Aussie Meat Pie, your speciality is covered.

The competition will be held on Wednesday October 19 at the Italo Australian Club.

Entries are displayed in the Fine Arts Pavilion during the North Coast National.

Dairy Spectacular

The North Coast National Dairy Spectacular is now in its' sixth year after the initiative was taken by the Dairy Spectacular committee to amalgamate with the North Coast National in 2011.

One of the richest Dairy Cattle competitions in Australia today this is a great opportunity to view some of the best show cattle in Eastern Australia.

Fine Arts

There is something for everyone to enter in the Fine Arts Pavilion including Farm Produce, Apiculture, Homebrew, Wine & Spirits, Eggs, Soap, Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts, Coffee, Horticulture, Bonsai, Orchids, Small Goods, Decorated Cakes, Cakes, Preserves, Jams, Photography, Art, Craft, Needlework, Porcelain Art and Schools Sections.

Homebrew, Wine & Spirit & Small Goods

The North Coast National is searching for the best Backyard Beer Meister and Amateur Wine or Spirit Maker.

Due to the popularity of the Homebrew & Wine competition in 2015, the 2016 competition will feature a wider variety of Beer classes as well as classes for your DIY Spirits!

Also new in 2016 is the inaugural Small Good competition, featuring all your favourites, like salami, proscuitto, ham and a variety of delish sausages (to name a few)!

Showgirl

The North Coast National Showgirl Competition provides an opportunity for young women to become involved in their local communities as rural ambassadors and to encourage and promote their local Agricultural Show.

Judging for the Showgirl and Miss Teen Showgirl will be held during the day on Saturday October 15 from 9am, with the Presentation evening commencing at 6pm.

Woodchop

Woodchopping is a highly charged, action packed event which requires great strength, skill and sheer athleticism.

Exciting and fast paced it's a must see at the show.

Working Dog Trials

The 2016 Working Dog Trials commence 7.30am on Thursday October 20.

Classes include: Open, Novice, Maiden.

Nominations will close Friday October 7.

