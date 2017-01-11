7 signs you're suffering from heat stress

TEMPERATURES have skyrocketed across the Northern Rivers today, and the situation doesn't look like it will ease up this week.

This means that heat stress is a very real risk for the thousands of people expected to descend on the coast over the next few days.

Symptoms of heat stress:

1. Dizziness

2. Fatigue

3. Headaches

4. Confusion

5. Cramps

6. Nausea

7. Vomiting



If left untreated, heat stress can lead to the more serious condition of heat stroke, so it is important to take immediate steps if you start to experience distress from the heat and to closely watch family members and friends.

Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving Manager, Andy Kent, said there were practical ways people can beat the heat and protect themselves and their family.

"Swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags, watch out for children around any body of water and stay alert to the early signs of heat stress."