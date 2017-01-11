37°
Critical Alert

7 signs you're suffering from heat stress

11th Jan 2017 11:48 AM
The NSW SES is warning people to prepare for a heatwave.
The NSW SES is warning people to prepare for a heatwave. NSW SES

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEMPERATURES have skyrocketed across the Northern Rivers today, and the situation doesn't look like it will ease up this week.

This means that heat stress is a very real risk for the thousands of people expected to descend on the coast over the next few days.

Symptoms of heat stress:

1. Dizziness

2. Fatigue

3. Headaches

4. Confusion

5. Cramps

6. Nausea

7. Vomiting


If left untreated, heat stress can lead to the more serious condition of heat stroke, so it is important to take immediate steps if you start to experience distress from the heat and to closely watch family members and friends.

Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving Manager, Andy Kent, said there were practical ways people can beat the heat and protect themselves and their family.

"Swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags, watch out for children around any body of water and stay alert to the early signs of heat stress."

Topics:  heatwave weather

REVEALED: The stores coming to the old Lismore Masters site

REVEALED: The stores coming to the old Lismore Masters site

THE closure of Masters in South Lismore has opened the door for some popular new businesses.

Puppy shot in head, skinned and dumped at Casino

Location of where the pup was found dumped on Queensland Road, Casino.

RSPCA says it was a "grotesque and incomprehensible act of cruelty”

How pool was decontaminated after 'oopsy moment'

GSAC has reopened after yesterday's "oopsy moment".

Is it really safe to swim this afternoon?

Bluebottle 'invasion' on Ballina beaches

Look out, there are stingers about.

The best way to treat a sting from these nasty creatures

Local Partners

Counting raindrops in paradise

Lyn Walters knows every whisper of wind, where the sun rises and sets and she counts every drop of rain at Green Pigeon, near Kyogle.

Kyogle's history has a new home... almost

HISTORY HOME: Looking at museum plans are Maggie Creedy, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean and Doug Campbell.

It's already cost $45,000 and the museum site has moved five times

Award winning Holden continues to shine for restorer

Proud car owner Paul Connolly shows off his trophy and the FX Holden that won it for him.

The awards are rolling in for Paul Connolly

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

New black tie event makes its way to Lismore

Representatives from Our House and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter accept donations of money raised at the final Opera at The Channon event.

Organisers fill the gap left when Opera at The Channon was cancelled

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

La La Land bags 11 BAFTA Award nominations

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

NICOLE Kidman also receives nod for Lion.

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It will be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Position Perfect!

3/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $635,000 to...

Light and fresh, this recently updated apartment invites prospective purchasers to move straight in and enjoy, or reap the rental rewards. Perfectly positioned to...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 $3,700,000

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A boutique complex of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

REVEALED: The stores coming to the old Lismore Masters site

The Masters store in South Lismore.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Some popular businesses will soon call Lismore home

The property making a splash with buyers

PICTURE PERFECT: Surrounded by National Park, the isolation of this Sandon house, up for sale, just adds to the appeal.

Sandon getaway a rare find

Big things brewing for Ballina

Craft beer brewer Seven Mile Brewing Company will open its doors in Ballina by May.

Town's first craft beer brewery to open by May

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!