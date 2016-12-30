7 raids in 12 hours: Police smash Northern Rivers ice ring

SEIZED: Firearms, cash, and chemicals were seized in a series of drug raids carried out by police this morning and last night.

POLICE have raided an clandestine drug lab at Tenterfield and a string of other properties allegedly connected to a widespread ice dealing operation.

A man and a woman were arrested by late yesterday at site of the alleged drug lab in Tenterfield and a second property was subsequently raided in suburban Casino.

Early this morning police from the Richmond Local Area Command swung into action again, raiding five more properties - two more in Casino, one at Rappville, one at Teven Rd, Teven, and a rural property at The Pinnacles near Grafton.

It's understood the Teven property was the same address where two men were arrested last Thursday night on alleged bestiality charges.

Police and detectives at a raid at Casino. Marc Stapelberg

The suspected drug lab in Tenterfield has been locked down by police as they await specialist chemical operations unit from Sydney.

"The site is under guard at the moment and will be dismantled this afternoon and tomorrow by specialists," Richmond police crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said.

Det Insp Lindsay a large amount of cash, firearms, and chemicals had been seized at the properties.

The guns include a shotgun, a 303 rifle, and several other long arms seized at the Rappville address.

More arrests were likely in coming days, Det Insp Lindsay said.

The raids were part of Strike Force Thermal, which police set up several months ago to investigate the manufacture and supply of ice in the Casino area.

"We are appealing for anyone for information about the manufacture of ice to contact Crime Stoppers or Casino police," Det Insp Lindsay said.