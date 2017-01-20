7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

FROM A "safari tent" to a treehouse to a Bali-style villa, there's plenty of alternatives if you're tired of the same-old holiday experience.

The Northern Star has searched through Northern Rivers Airbnb listings for accommodation that offered something a bit different to the norm.

1. Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse: Broken Head

5-stars by 173 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $155 per night

"Wow" is what comes to mind with this three-storey home. It's nestled in 17 acres of rainforest, with a spa bath and ocean views. The property listing describes the treehouse as having "a therapeutic effect of gently nudging you to slow down and reconnect with nature".

2. Safari tent experience: Wadeville

5-stars by 8 reviewers

Private room, 2 guests, $90 per night

North-west of Nimbin, close to Border Ranges National Park, get close to nature with the "safari tent". Features a double bed, a deck overlooking a private dam and breakfast service available upon request.

3. Large Reno'd Home, Salt Pool, Cinema, Pool Table: East Ballina

No ratings yet

Entire home, 7 guests, $256 per night

There's something about this listing that says "holiday for blokes".

It features a cinema room, barbecue, swimming pool and, on the way, a pool table.

The cinema room is definitely a stand out with a huge screen and plenty of room to get comfy for a sports match or movie.

. 4. Quiet artists house, by the river: North Lismore

4.5 stars by 15 reviewers

Private room, 1 guest, $30 per night

Rent a room in this unique, arty house when you "need a place to rest with private time", as described on the Airbnb listing.

Reviewers describe the host as warm and accommodating, and the house's vibe as homely, warm and relaxed.

. 5. Fig Tree Cottage Retreat: Cumbalum

5-stars by 28 reviewers

Entire home, 6 guests, $180 per night

Wake up in the morning and pick fresh produce from the garden (including avocados!), then mingle with farm animals such as cattle, alpacas, horses and dogs. Great for families wanting to escape the urban life and get out in nature.

. 6. Luxury Bali-style Villa in Byron: Ewingsdale

5-stars by 5 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $180 per night

Peaceful stay perfect for couples. Unique offering of four separate villas. Two are bedrooms: one up for rent and another is the permanent accommodation for two people and a dog. Another villa is a shared kitchen.

. 7. The Getaway Box: Ewingsdale

5-stars by 26 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $90 per night

A clever accommodation idea: The hosts have converted a shipping container into a fully self-contained unit.

Located in sub-tropical rainforest gardens 6km from the centre of Byron Bay.