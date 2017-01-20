34°
News

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 20th Jan 2017 3:00 PM
Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse
Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse AirBnB

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM A "safari tent" to a treehouse to a Bali-style villa, there's plenty of alternatives if you're tired of the same-old holiday experience.

The Northern Star has searched through Northern Rivers Airbnb listings for accommodation that offered something a bit different to the norm.

1. Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse: Broken Head

5-stars by 173 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $155 per night

"Wow" is what comes to mind with this three-storey home. It's nestled in 17 acres of rainforest, with a spa bath and ocean views. The property listing describes the treehouse as having "a therapeutic effect of gently nudging you to slow down and reconnect with nature".

2. Safari tent experience: Wadeville

5-stars by 8 reviewers

Private room, 2 guests, $90 per night

North-west of Nimbin, close to Border Ranges National Park, get close to nature with the "safari tent". Features a double bed, a deck overlooking a private dam and breakfast service available upon request.

3. Large Reno'd Home, Salt Pool, Cinema, Pool Table: East Ballina

No ratings yet

Entire home, 7 guests, $256 per night

There's something about this listing that says "holiday for blokes".

It features a cinema room, barbecue, swimming pool and, on the way, a pool table.

The cinema room is definitely a stand out with a huge screen and plenty of room to get comfy for a sports match or movie.

. 4. Quiet artists house, by the river: North Lismore

4.5 stars by 15 reviewers

Private room, 1 guest, $30 per night

Rent a room in this unique, arty house when you "need a place to rest with private time", as described on the Airbnb listing.

Reviewers describe the host as warm and accommodating, and the house's vibe as homely, warm and relaxed.

. 5. Fig Tree Cottage Retreat: Cumbalum

5-stars by 28 reviewers

Entire home, 6 guests, $180 per night

Wake up in the morning and pick fresh produce from the garden (including avocados!), then mingle with farm animals such as cattle, alpacas, horses and dogs. Great for families wanting to escape the urban life and get out in nature.

. 6. Luxury Bali-style Villa in Byron: Ewingsdale

5-stars by 5 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $180 per night

Peaceful stay perfect for couples. Unique offering of four separate villas. Two are bedrooms: one up for rent and another is the permanent accommodation for two people and a dog. Another villa is a shared kitchen.

. 7. The Getaway Box: Ewingsdale

5-stars by 26 reviewers

Entire home, 2 guests, $90 per night

A clever accommodation idea: The hosts have converted a shipping container into a fully self-contained unit.

Located in sub-tropical rainforest gardens 6km from the centre of Byron Bay.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  accommodation airbnb ballina byron holiday lismore quirky

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

IT'S been an important part of the Ballina community for decades, but this playgroup could be forced to shut its doors.

Eight saved in mass rescue at Pippi Beach

Red and yellow beach flag at Mooloolaba Beach. Photo:Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Lifeguards performed "impressive" rescue Tuesday morning

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Heartbroken mum: 'My heart is split in two'

Paul Barrett with the Samba Blisstas.

Popular North Coast drumming group cancels all future events

Local Partners

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

IT'S been an important part of the Ballina community for decades, but this playgroup could be forced to shut its doors.

NSW blueberry industry predicted to reach $200 million

Blueberries at Smart Berries in Mundubbera.

Irradiation treatment will expand the Australian blueberry market

Ten fantastic things to do this week

BUILD UP: More than a million building pieces will be featured in the different displays and spaces featured in this weekend's Brick Event at Lismore City Hall.

This has to be the most varied list we have ever published

Paying homage to the pearl of rock 'n' roll

ON STAGE: Liza Ohlback stars in the tribute to the iconic Janis Joplin.

Pearl - The Janis Joplin Story

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

IDINA Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen' because it is too "princessy".

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Paying homage to the pearl of rock 'n' roll

ON STAGE: Liza Ohlback stars in the tribute to the iconic Janis Joplin.

Pearl - The Janis Joplin Story

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!