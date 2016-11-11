7 best Facebook comments about our proposed rainbow ark

AFTER The Northern Star asked Lismore mayor Isaac Smith whether council would consider repainting the infamous ark and he said yes, we decided to have a bit of fun in Photoshop.
We asked our Facebook readers what they thought of the colourful mock-up and I believe there was about two who actually liked it.
Here's some of our favourite comments:
1. Michael Behan: I sent a picture of this monstrosity to some mates in Brisbane and Sydney. Once they stopped laughing they asked me what the hell it was! I can tell you that Skype conversation was hilarious!
2. Wayne Ramsay: Is this a better look for Lismore's controversial newspaper?
Honestly, enough with the rainbow coloured mock ups, let me speak for everyone when I say we know we're known as the rainbow region, we support free choice for all but we don't want rainbow coloured eyesores
3. Sebastian Rooks: Turn it upside down. Plant Ivy all around it. Hope it will rust-out in your lifetime.
4. Chantel Payne: No it would look like a circus tent. Enough with the rainbows
5. Michael James Stain: They say if you stand underneath it and say flying Dutchman 3 times your eyes will fill with blood.
6. Greg Parry: We should paint it with a bulldozer
7. M-ary Anne W-aspe: Sink it in the river.