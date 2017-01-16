30°
6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 16th Jan 2017 12:00 PM
Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.
Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

BUILDING your own home is a huge milestone in the real estate road.

Being able to do it in such a slice of heaven as the Northern Rivers, to raise your family, retire or just ascend the rung of the property ladder, is a bonus.

We have listed a number land estates available now or coming up*:

1. Bayholmes Estate, Swan Bay

Located at 249 Reardon's Lane, Swan Bay are a number of rural residential blocks with another stage to open up.

Blocks range in price from $160-$200k and are 10,000m2 in size or more.

2. 'Beaches' estate, Evans Head

Located in Currajong St, Evans Head the blocks range from $290-$310k and are as large as 861m2.

Contact LJ Hooker, Evans Head for more details on 6682 6000.

3. Lismore/Goonellabah

Our story regarding the Lismore Housing Subsidy scheme can be read here.

The subsidy includes the following land estates:

  • Airforce Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931
  • Altitude Eco Village, Casuarina Dr, Goonellabah, contact Scott Wharton on 0488 910 587
  • Echo Glen, Invercauld Rd, Goonellabah, contact Stephen Day on 9186 4700
  • The North Lismore Plateau (The Winten Group), Dunoon Rd, contact Jim Punch on 0412 047 735
  • Valley View, Pineapple Rd, Goonellabah, contact Lucas Zorzo on 0437 040 969
  • Sanctuary Hill, Invercauld Rd, East Lismore, contact Warren Everingham on 0429 944 931.

4. Epiq House Estate, Lennox Head

Stage 3 is set to open very soon at Hutley Drive, Lennox Head.

The estate will compromise 480 houses, a shopping centre and sports fields.

Home sites range from 392m2 to 1093m2. Stage 2 blocks ranged from $250-$365k so stage 3 should be comparable.

You can register interest in Stage 3 now at http://www.epiqlennox.com.au/contact/

5. Vision land release, Lennox Head

Lot size start from a minimum of 800m2 and are located at Kellie Ann Crescent, Lennox Head.

Prices range between $425-550k.

Contact Elders Real Estate, Lennox Head on 6687 6155.

6. Settlers Estate, Casino

The final and fourth stage to this estate is now open and there are 13 blocks for sale.

Block size ranges from 630 to 2000m2 and are priced $115-$165k.

Contact Savins First National, Casino on 6662 4888.

*Information gathered from realestate.com.au and previous Northern Star stories so please check availability of blocks with associated real estate agents.

Lismore Northern Star
