5 ways to improve Lismore and surrounding areas

Should we be re-opening the lake pool to help improve the well-being of Lismore residents, especially on hot days?

NO TOWN or city ever has everything it needs.

There is always something that could improve the area.

Here at The Northern Star we have put our collective little heads together and come up with a list of items we would like to see or feel is needed in the Lismore area.

You may have your own thoughts and we are happy to hear them.

Here are ours:

1. Lake pool

Considering we have record temperatures forecast for this week and there will be plenty of people looking for ways to cool down, cleaning out and re-opening the lake pool isn't such a bad idea.

Lismore's wonky Christmas tree

2. Christmas Tree

If it's not wonky, it's made from recycled bikes.

While it's good to be quirky and different, sometimes traditional would be nice too.

North Lismore Plateau co-owner Tony Riordan is hoping for approval by Lismore City Council to start development on his land. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

3. North Lismore Plateau Development

There's been legal challenges, protests and even a stone wall to stop this development.

Where will the people go if this development is stopped?

An increase in night life in the Lismore area is of big interest Peter Carruthers

4. Another nightclub

The younger members of our office came up with this one.

Nightlife in the local area is still important to those who have a later bedtime than this older journo.

A place only for pedestrians with lots of cafes is another idea to improve the Lismore area Contributed

5. Car free section of CBD

This is so there can be pedestrians only with plenty of cafes in the street, giving it a very European feel.