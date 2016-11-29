5 ways to improve Lismore and surrounding areas

NO TOWN or city ever has everything it needs.
There is always something that could improve the area.
Here at The Northern Star we have put our collective little heads together and come up with a list of items we would like to see or feel is needed in the Lismore area.
You may have your own thoughts and we are happy to hear them.
Here are ours:
1. Lake pool
Considering we have record temperatures forecast for this week and there will be plenty of people looking for ways to cool down, cleaning out and re-opening the lake pool isn't such a bad idea.
2. Christmas Tree
If it's not wonky, it's made from recycled bikes.
While it's good to be quirky and different, sometimes traditional would be nice too.
3. North Lismore Plateau Development
There's been legal challenges, protests and even a stone wall to stop this development.
Where will the people go if this development is stopped?
4. Another nightclub
The younger members of our office came up with this one.
Nightlife in the local area is still important to those who have a later bedtime than this older journo.
5. Car free section of CBD
This is so there can be pedestrians only with plenty of cafes in the street, giving it a very European feel.