5 topics discussed at Kyogle Council's meeting

BIKE TRAIL: Could Kyogle and it's surrounding villages become a mecca for bike lovers?

MONDAY night's council meeting in Kyogle saw a number of issues raised, discussed and resolved.

1. One of the newest councillors Hayden Doolan moved a motion that council write to the Minister for Health Jillian Skinner, regarding the concerning issue of lost qualified staff hours at Kyogle' aged care facilities.

Recently the Northern Star did a story on the fact security guards were taking over some of the nursing staff responsibilities. Read it here.

Council resolved to invite Ms Skinner to speak to staff about the changes being made.

2. Council also resolved to waive fees for the swimming pools within the Local Government Area on Australia Day.

Cr Maggie May raised the motion saying that all Kyogle residents would have the chance to enjoy the facilities of the three pools regardless of financial circumstances.

3. Plans for a stage for the Kyogle amphitheatre were also discussed.

The Master Plan for the amphitheatre site includes a stage located in the floor of the amphitheatre area, according to the Kyogle Council business papers.

"We want to talk to the people in the community and get their ideas,” mayor Danielle Mulholland said.

The cost for the detailed design and plan preparation is estimated between $15,000 and $25,000.

4. The development of the Kyogle Mountain bike trail was discussed with an agreement that the draft be placed on public exhibition and consultation with the community and key stakeholders be undertaken.

5. The Northern Rivers Regional Organisation of Councils (NOROC) AGM will be held this Friday and mayor Danielle Mulholland will be attending.

"It will be where they will be deciding the new president and deputy president,” she said.

"We will know after 11am.”