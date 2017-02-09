5 movies this weekend to help you escape the heat

Moana is one of the movies showing this weekend that can help you escape the heat.

PLACES that may be the best this weekend for air-conditioning include cinemas.

So if you are looking for a place to escape the heat we have listed the latest movies, times and places for your convenience.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the Golden Globe winning movie La La Land. Dale Robinette

1. La La Land

It's gearing up to take home a swathe of Oscars this month and stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Saturday and Sunday showing at Event Cinemas, Lismore at 10.45am and Ballina Fair Cinemas 10.10am.

2. Moana

A Walt Disney musical, fantasy, CG animated comedy that follows the adventures of the demigod Maui and the precocious chieftains daughter Moana in ancient Polynesia.

Saturday and Sunday showing at Event Cinemas Lismore at 10.30am and at Ballina Fair Cinemas at 12.25pm.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion. Supplied by Transmission Films. Mark Rogers

3. Lion

Take the tissues for this one as the story of a five year old boy unfolds when he gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, survives to be adopted out to an Australian family, and then takes a journey back home.

Saturday and Sunday showing at Event Cinemas, Lismore at 1.15pm, 3.45pm, 6.15pm and at Ballina Fair Cinemas at 10am, 2.20pm, 4.50pm and 7pm.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker. Supplied by Universal Pictures. Doane Gregory

4. Fifty Shades Darker

A new release and not one for the kids, as Christian and Anastasia deal with the demons that have intertwined them together.

Saturday and Sunday showing at Event Cinemas, Lismore at 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.00pm, 9.15pm, Ballina Fair Cinemas at 12.10pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm, 8.55pm and at Kyogle Cinema at 1.45pm, 6pm.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriot's Day. Supplied by Roadshow Films. Karen Ballard

5. Patriots Day

The drama thriller of the Boston marathon bombing and the subsequent man hunt that saw the Tsarnaev brothers brought to justice.

Saturday and Sunday showing at Event Cinemas, Lismore at 3.30pm and 8.45pm and at Ballina Fair Cinemas at 4pm and 8.40pm.