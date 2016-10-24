5 items at next Richmond Valley Council meeting

RICHMOND Valley Council's next meeting will be this Tuesday and there are a number of items up for discussion.
1. Concrete Pipe tender - The supply and delivery of concrete pipes tender has been awarded to Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd t/as Humes for the next couple of years. Council will vote on whether or not to extend the contract a futher 12 months which would take it into 2019.
2. Demolition Waste disposal tender - It wil be recommended that council enter into a contract with Ti-Tree Bioenergy Pty Ltd for the transport and disposal of construction and demolition waste and mixed putrescible waste from both Nammoona and Evans Head.
3. Committee delegations - Since the recent local election delegates will now need to be appointed to various committees. They include:
- Arts Northern Rivers - One delegate: Councillor
- Northern Rivers Bush Fire Management Committee - One delegate: Councillor
- Northern Rivers Zone Liaison Committee - One delegate: Councillor
- Legume to Woodenbong Road Alliance - One delegate: Mayor
- Cr Robert Hayes as panel member and Cr Daniel Simpson as alternate panel member of the Joint Regional Planning Panel.
4. Extending off-leash dog area, Evans Head - It is proposed that council endorse the public exhibition for a period of one month of the proposed extension to the existing off-leash dog area at Airforce Beach, Evans Head extending a distance of 380m south along the beach.
5. Grants update - Council applied for a grant for the NSW Rural Fire Service for $40,000 which was approved to help with bush fire risk mitigation at the Casino Air Base. Other grant funding received over the August/September 2016 period totalled $2,473,737.00. Council has also applied for eight new grants in this period and been unsuccessful for five others.
Unsuccessful
- Woodburn-Coraki Road, major upgrade to road pavement
- Casino Showground canteen upgrade
- Crawford Square disability access play equipment
- Woodburn Riverside park disability access play equipment
- Evans Head footpath
Applied for
- Woodburn Riverfront Master Plan
- Summerland Way Shared Cycleway
- Casino Civic Hall Restoration
- Woodburn St shared pathway link
- Richmond Valley Seniors Week 2017 program
- Reardon's lane bus shelter
- Woodburn Riverside Park upgrade
- Richmond River Riparian restoration, Coraki