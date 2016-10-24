5 items at next Richmond Valley Council meeting

RICHMOND Valley Council's next meeting will be this Tuesday and there are a number of items up for discussion.

1. Concrete Pipe tender - The supply and delivery of concrete pipes tender has been awarded to Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd t/as Humes for the next couple of years. Council will vote on whether or not to extend the contract a futher 12 months which would take it into 2019.

2. Demolition Waste disposal tender - It wil be recommended that council enter into a contract with Ti-Tree Bioenergy Pty Ltd for the transport and disposal of construction and demolition waste and mixed putrescible waste from both Nammoona and Evans Head.

3. Committee delegations - Since the recent local election delegates will now need to be appointed to various committees. They include:

Arts Northern Rivers - One delegate: Councillor

Northern Rivers Bush Fire Management Committee - One delegate: Councillor

Northern Rivers Zone Liaison Committee - One delegate: Councillor

Legume to Woodenbong Road Alliance - One delegate: Mayor

Cr Robert Hayes as panel member and Cr Daniel Simpson as alternate panel member of the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

4. Extending off-leash dog area, Evans Head - It is proposed that council endorse the public exhibition for a period of one month of the proposed extension to the existing off-leash dog area at Airforce Beach, Evans Head extending a distance of 380m south along the beach.

5. Grants update - Council applied for a grant for the NSW Rural Fire Service for $40,000 which was approved to help with bush fire risk mitigation at the Casino Air Base. Other grant funding received over the August/September 2016 period totalled $2,473,737.00. Council has also applied for eight new grants in this period and been unsuccessful for five others.

Unsuccessful

Woodburn-Coraki Road, major upgrade to road pavement

Casino Showground canteen upgrade

Crawford Square disability access play equipment

Woodburn Riverside park disability access play equipment

Evans Head footpath

Applied for