25°
News

5 items at next Richmond Valley Council meeting

Samantha Elley
| 24th Oct 2016 2:48 PM
Richmond Valley Council Chambers
Richmond Valley Council Chambers Northern Star

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RICHMOND Valley Council's next meeting will be this Tuesday and there are a number of items up for discussion.

1. Concrete Pipe tender - The supply and delivery of concrete pipes tender has been awarded to Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd t/as Humes for the next couple of years. Council will vote on whether or not to extend the contract a futher 12 months which would take it into 2019.

2. Demolition Waste disposal tender - It wil be recommended that council enter into a contract with Ti-Tree Bioenergy Pty Ltd for the transport and disposal of construction and demolition waste and mixed putrescible waste from both Nammoona and Evans Head.

3. Committee delegations - Since the recent local election delegates will now need to be appointed to various committees. They include:

  • Arts Northern Rivers - One delegate: Councillor
  • Northern Rivers Bush Fire Management Committee - One delegate: Councillor
  • Northern Rivers Zone Liaison Committee - One delegate: Councillor
  • Legume to Woodenbong Road Alliance - One delegate: Mayor
  • Cr Robert Hayes as panel member and Cr Daniel Simpson as alternate panel member of the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

4. Extending off-leash dog area, Evans Head - It is proposed that council endorse the public exhibition for a period of one month of the proposed extension to the existing off-leash dog area at Airforce Beach, Evans Head extending a distance of 380m south along the beach.

5. Grants update - Council applied for a grant for the NSW Rural Fire Service for $40,000 which was approved to help with bush fire risk mitigation at the Casino Air Base. Other grant funding received over the August/September 2016 period totalled $2,473,737.00. Council has also applied for eight new grants in this period and been unsuccessful for five others.

Unsuccessful

  • Woodburn-Coraki Road, major upgrade to road pavement
  • Casino Showground canteen upgrade
  • Crawford Square disability access play equipment
  • Woodburn Riverside park disability access play equipment
  • Evans Head footpath

Applied for

  • Woodburn Riverfront Master Plan
  • Summerland Way Shared Cycleway
  • Casino Civic Hall Restoration
  • Woodburn St shared pathway link
  • Richmond Valley Seniors Week 2017 program
  • Reardon's lane bus shelter
  • Woodburn Riverside Park upgrade
  • Richmond River Riparian restoration, Coraki
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  councillors council meeting richmond valley council

Shark attack victim grateful to be alive

Shark attack victim grateful to be alive

SURFER attacked by at Broken Head this morning has described the encounter.

Emergency vehicle damaged by flying rock

An ambulance was damaged on the Tweed over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after an ambulance was damaged

Fundraising continues for Nash family and is $60,000+

Amanda Nash and her daugher, Bonnie, at Lennox Head.

$60,000 raised for family of woman killed in crash

WATCH: Your North Coast National experiences

Stocking up on show bags (left to right): Tyler Elford, 4; Samantha Elford; Mason Elford, 2; Paige Jackson, 5; Aiden Jackson, 3.

You told us what you liked about the North Coast National

Local Partners

WATCH: Your North Coast National experiences

OUR readers told us what they enjoyed about the North Coast National.

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

The Pink Ladies and T-birds will be entertaining crowds at Alstonville High School.

Next week the curtains rise on the iconic musical

The Superjesus: Back with Love and Violence

DOWN AGAIN: The Superjesus are Paul Berryman on drums, Sarah McLeod on lead vocals and Stuart Rudd on bass guitar.

The Superjesus are back after 13 years

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift admitted in her deposition that allegedly being groped during a meet-and-greet left her feeling "distressed and violated".

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Federal grant keeps NORPA telling our local stories

ANNOUNCEMENT: NORPA's Producer Marisa Snow, Artistic Director Julian Louis, General Manager Patrick Healy, Chair David Wolff, with Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Arts company granted almost $400,00 over two years

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

New Price $750,000 - $800,000!

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $750,000 to...

Spacious Home With Pool & Ocean Views Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 ... $549,000 to...

Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday 22nd October 3.00 - 3.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

Friday 11.00 - 11.30am One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track