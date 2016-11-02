5 affordable homes to buy in Lismore right now

BUYING a house in Lismore is the cheapest way to go if you have your heart set on the Northern Rivers, according to the latest Domain report.

The September quarter revealed Lismore house prices have dropped by 2% since June, putting the median at $350,000.

Ballina grew by 4.4% to $550,000 and the Tweed grew by 2% putting it at $520,000.

Below is a list of the most affordable houses on the Lismore market right now at Domain and/or realestate.com.au.

Note: Excludes apartments and units and properties listed as "fast track sale".

Address not advertised, Lismore -$220k

FOR SALE: This Lismore 'fixer-upper is advertised for $220,000. Domain

2 BR 1 BA 1 CPT

What I like here: Well... it definitely needs some love. But very cheap and a fun challenge for the young or old renovator couple.

189 Magellan St Lismore $247k

FOR SALE: 189 Magellan St, Lismore. Domain

3BR 1 BA 1 CPT

What I like here: This home has a lot of character with timber floors and high ceilings.

206 Ballina Rd, Lismore - $290k

FOR SALE: 206 Ballina Rd, Lismore. Domain

2 BR 1 BA 1 CPT

What I like about this one: nice timber floors, small deck out the back.

12 Weaver St Lismore - $299k

FOR SALE: 12 Weaver St, Lismore. Domain

2 BR 1 BA 2 CPT

What I like here: Refreshingly different walls in the dining room.

25 Junction St, Lismore - $305k

FOR SALE: 25 Junction St, Lismore. Domain

3BR 3 BA 2 CPT

What I like here: Potential to rent upstairs and rent downstairs separately. It's currently being rented for $180pw downstairs and $390pw upstairs.