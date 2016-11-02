5 affordable homes to buy in Lismore right now

BUYING a house in Lismore is the cheapest way to go if you have your heart set on the Northern Rivers, according to the latest Domain report.
The September quarter revealed Lismore house prices have dropped by 2% since June, putting the median at $350,000.
Ballina grew by 4.4% to $550,000 and the Tweed grew by 2% putting it at $520,000.
Below is a list of the most affordable houses on the Lismore market right now at Domain and/or realestate.com.au.
Note: Excludes apartments and units and properties listed as "fast track sale".
Address not advertised, Lismore -$220k
2 BR 1 BA 1 CPT
What I like here: Well... it definitely needs some love. But very cheap and a fun challenge for the young or old renovator couple.
3BR 1 BA 1 CPT
What I like here: This home has a lot of character with timber floors and high ceilings.
206 Ballina Rd, Lismore - $290k
2 BR 1 BA 1 CPT
What I like about this one: nice timber floors, small deck out the back.
2 BR 1 BA 2 CPT
What I like here: Refreshingly different walls in the dining room.
25 Junction St, Lismore - $305k
3BR 3 BA 2 CPT
What I like here: Potential to rent upstairs and rent downstairs separately. It's currently being rented for $180pw downstairs and $390pw upstairs.