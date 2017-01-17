43 animals netted in North Coast shark net trial

A number of at-risk animals were killed during the first 30 days of the shark net trials.

NEARLY a third of marine animals caught in shark nets on the North Coast died in the State Government's first 30 days of a controversial trial.

Department of Primary Industries officials today released the first monthly report of by-catch in the five nets installed so far and a spokeswoman said it would be available to the public online.

The report came with a press release from the DPI titled, Promising Start to North Coast Shark Net Trial, and showed 28% of 43 animals caught in the nets between December 8 and January 7 died.

Sharks represented 20% of by-catch and more than half died, including four great hammerhead sharks, listed as vulnerable under NSW environmental law.

Nets at Sharpes and Lighthouse beaches in Ballina caught the most sharks - three were caught and released alive at Sharpes Beach (one white and two tiger sharks) while another three died in the net at Lighthouse Beach (one bull and two great hammerhead sharks).

Nearly half of animals netted were cownose rays, not listed as protected, endangered or vulnerable under either state or national environmental laws.

Five turtles were caught, including four endangered and/or vulnerable species (one was unidentified); one died (a green turtle at Main Beach, Evans Head).

A bottlenose dolphin, normally protected under state law, died in the net at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.

Data in the report showed that while nets were in the water for 30 days at all five beaches, the only net that was checked more than 32 times in the same period was at Main Beach, Evans Head.

DPI contractors checked the net at Evans Head an average of 1.5 times per day, despite the report stating that nets were "generally" checked twice daily.

DPI director general Scott Hansen said the tourism industry enjoyed "renewed confidence" during the period.