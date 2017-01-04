$400,000 for regional music scholarship program

RECOGNISING the value of the creative industries to the NSW Northern Rivers - and the employment opportunities this sector offers local youth, mature age students and career changers - SAE Institute has announced a 2017 Northern Rivers Creative

Media Scholarship program.

Courses available

A scholarship amount of up to $8,000 will be available for up to 50 students commencing one of the following Diploma courses at SAE Byron Bay in February 2017:

. Diploma of Screen and Media (Digital Video Production)

. Diploma of Music Industry (Electronic Music Production)

. Diploma of Music Industry (Sound Production)

The scholarship provides approximately $8,000 towards tuition fees for a sevenmonth, full-time Diploma course (or part-time equivalent).

SAE Global CEO, Scott Jones, said the scholarship would provide regional students with access to valuable entry-level qualifications needed to kick-start a creative media career or progress to further study.

"The NSW Northern Rivers region is nationally recognised as a creative media hub that produces award-winning work, particularly in the areas of film and audio,” Mr Jones said.

"As well as offering significant employment opportunities for people living in the area, it is also home to many self-employed musicians, filmmakers, producers, directors, audio engineers and other creatives who are giving back to the community

- economically, culturally and socially.

"It's critical that we support these and other aspiring creatives to study, live and work locally.”

Mr Jones said the intention of the scholarship program was to assist locals who aspire to a creative media career, recognising that study options were more limited for students in regional locations than those living in larger cities.

"It's also aimed at reinvigorating the local sector and creating a pool of local talent who will graduate with the entry-level skills and experience needed to enhance their employment prospects.”

How to apply

To apply, students must meet SAE's diploma enrolment criteria and scholarship criteria, which include residing in the Northern Rivers region during their studies, and participating in an interview process to determine motivation, aspirations and creative media experience. For the purpose of the scholarship, the Northern Rivers region includes Byron Bay Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Lismore City Council, Tweed Shire Council, Richmond Valley Council, Kyogle Shire Council and Clarence

Valley Council.

This scholarship will also be made available to students who have already enrolled to commence a Diploma at SAE Byron Bay in February 2017 and meet the scholarship criteria.

A scholarship information session will be held at Byron Bay campus on 19 January 2017 from 4-7pm.

Applications for scholarships close on Monday, 23 January 2016.

For more information visit: www.sae.edu.au/scholarships