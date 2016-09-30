24°
4 offences police will target this long weekend

30th Sep 2016 10:30 AM
Double demerits will be in place this long weekend.
Double demerits will be in place this long weekend.

WITH speeding fines up to $3400 and the loss of 14 demerit points, there's a lot at stake for those caught doing the wrong thing.

The NRMA have pleaded with motorists to drive safely and take extra care on our roads this Labour Day holiday weekend as double demerit points are in full force across NSW.

Double demerits apply from today until Monday October 3, inclusive.

The focus of this double demerit period will be on four keys areas: speeding, seatbelts, motorcycle helmets and mobile phones, the NRMA said.

Motorists are reminded that on January 4 2016 the standard penalty for mobile phone offences rose to four demerit points.

Since the end of last year, mobile phone offences have been included in double demerit periods, the NRMA said, which means that those caught talking or texting illegally while driving during this long weekend will incur eight demerit points - a huge amount when the threshold on unrestricted licences is 13 points.

The double demerit point scheme now applies for the following types of offences:

  • Speeding
  • Illegal use of mobile phones
  • Not wearing a seatbelt
  • Riding without a helmet

The scheme is designed to encourage safe and responsible driving.

Speeding fines range from $112-$3496 and 2-14 demerit points.

Double demerit fines:

Speeding

A speeding fine can cost you $112-3496 and 2-14 demerit points.

Mobile phone use

The fine for mobile phone use is $319 and double demerits penalty is now 8 demerit points.

Seatbelt offences

These offences can cop $319-$1346 and 6-12 demerit points.

Helmet offences

Not wearing a helmet on a motorbike can result in fines of $319-1665 and 6-18 demerit points.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  double demerits, police, speeding

