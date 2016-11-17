36th drug arrest made under Strikeforce Cuppa

A man was charged with supply prohibited drugs and will appear in court

A 37-YEAR-OLD male from Barkers Vale is the latest person to be arrested under Strikeforce CUPPA.

The man was arrested today and charged with supply prohibited, participate in a criminal group and consorting.

It follows the 35th arrest which was made yesterday.

In that case, a 32-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drugs and participate in criminal group.

He was granted conditional bail to appear Lismore Court on December 12.

Strikeforce CUPPA was launched in August 2015.

It is an investigation into the supply of illicit drugs within Nimbin.