3.5m great white spotted off North Coast

UPDATE 11.05am: ANOTHER shark has been spotted off our shores.

A 2.5m great white was seen at South Wall, Ballina, and with the assistance of the NSW DPI crews it has been herded out to sea.

The shark was reported at 10.57am.

WEDNESDAY 10.50am: A 3.5 METRE great white shark has been reported off Cape Byron.

The New South Wales DPI helicopter spotted the shark at Watego Bommy and is now monitoring its movements.

The JetSki is helping to herd it back out to sea.

There is no immediate danger to surfers.

This is the second great white shark sighting of the day. At 7.55am a 2.5m shark was sighted near Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.