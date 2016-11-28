35 years of service to community as local GP

HE has delivered close to 2,000 babies in the Casino area since 1979.

Dr Jurriaan Beek has now been honoured for more than 35 years of service in the rural community at the prestigious 2016 NSW Rural Medical Service Awards.

The Rural Medical Service Awards recognise GPs who have provided long-standing medical service to the people of rural, regional and remote New South Wales.

Dr Beek's award was presented by the NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) during their annual Rural GPs Conference dinner held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Coogee Beach, Sydney on Saturday, November 26.

"Dr Beek has made a significant contribution to his rural community by providing high quality continuity of care,” RDN CEO Richard Colbran said.

Dr Beek is senior partner in Casino's oldest group practice at Casino Medical Centre, and is a Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) with anaesthetic, medical, surgical, paediatric and obstetrics privileges at Casino District Hospital.

He also has VMO obstetrics rights at Lismore Base Hospital and supervises a weekly antenatal clinic at Casino Hospital.

Dr Beek is actively involved in medical education and lectures at the School of Medicine at Western Sydney University.

He was awarded an OAM in 2014 Australia Day Honours for services to rural medicine.

"It is rare for rural doctors to be formally recognised for the outstanding contribution they make to their community and acknowledged for the work they do,” Mr Colbran said.

"This award provides a unique opportunity for the people of Casino to acknowledge the difference that Dr Beek makes to the health and well-being of the community.”

The dinner presentation was attended by more than 200 guests, representing GPs from across rural, regional and remote NSW, the award recipients and their families.