$33m luxury development to change Skennars Head

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

A DA for a $33 million luxury resort for over-50s at Skennars Head has been submitted to Ballina Shire Council.

Development consent is sought for 211 seniors serviced, self-care housing with associated clubhouse, recreation facilities, roads, utility services, environmental management and environmental protection works.

The clubhouse would include a community hall, stage, kitchen, media room, billiards room, music room, meeting rooms, group fitness area, cafe, computer area and library, outdoor alfresco facility and 20 metre swimming pool.

The plans also include a "championship standard sized bowling green and championship standard tennis court".

The proponent is Living Gems - is a family owned and operated company specialising in the design, development and management of seniors living projects.

The plans, lodged on October 16, were been submitted by Planners North and is currently on exhibition.

The develop site is 62 Skennars Head Road, next to BIG4 Ballina Headlands Holiday Park and Holy Family Catholic Primary School Catholic Primary school.

According to the proposal, the Skennars Head site offered suitability for senior living with its generally comfortable grades and good proximity to the urban centres of Lennox Head and Ballina.

Living Gems is a family owned and operated company which was founded by Mr. Peter Puljich. The Living Gems active seniors living lifestyle resorts won the 2015 Best in the World Award at a recent international conference in London.