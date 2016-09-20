New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

AN APPLICATION for a $33.9 million seniors living development has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

The plans have been submitted by Planners North on behalf of Living Gems Pty Ltd and aims to meet the "strong demand for seniors living opportunities in the region".

To be built on Skennars Head Rd at Skennars Head, it would include 211 serviced self-care houses for seniors, a clubhouse and recreational facilities.

The development would be located near an existing caravan park, primary school, sporting fields and a residential estate.

According to documents lodged with the council, there would be six main types of homes in the development - varying styles of two and three-bedroom houses with double or single garages.

A clubhouse would include a community hall, stage, kitchen, media room, billiards room, music room, meeting rooms, group fitness area, cafe, computer area and library, outdoor alfresco facility and 20m swimming pool.

The plans also include a "championship standard sized bowling green and championship standard tennis court".

The development application was lodged with the council last week and is now being assessed by planning staff.