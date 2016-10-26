32 degrees tomorrow with possible storms later

HEAT WAVE: Everyone has their own unique way of coping with above average summer heat,. Tradies Matthew Bryant (left) and Sam Finn found a simple, quick method to cool down. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Tomorrow will be a fashion challenge.

The morning will be a foggy and cool 14 degrees but is forecast to heat up to 31 degrees in Lismore. It will reach 32 in Casino.

The forecast for Lismore is partly cloudy with patchy fog in the early morning. Medium (60%) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

After the heat, brace for storms on Friday. It will be only a maximum of 26 degrees in Lismore but there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow forecast around the region:

Casino 14-32

Lismore 14-31

Byron Bay 19-27

Evans Head 16-30