3-year Lennox Head coastal regen project comes to a close

BIG JOB: Members of the Lennox Coast Littoral Rainforest and Grassy Headland Project

AFTER three years working away at replenishing 23 hectares of coastline, a group of bush regeneration volunteers have officially completed the task.

"I'm very happy with how it turned out,” manager of the project, Rhonda James said. "What was achieved was exceptional - we achieved all we needed to and probably exceeded that with the amount of community input we had.”

On the Edge: The Lennox Coast Littoral Rainforest and Grassy Headland Project, aimed to improve and expand the habitat of the coastline's endangered ecological communities.

Ballina Shire Council natural resource officer, James Brideson, said the a highlight of the three-year job was the uncovering of an endangered tree species.

"The project has helped recover one of the rarest trees in NSW,” he said.

"The critically endangered Coastal Fontainea has only 10 known wild adult trees in the Lennox Head area.”

It is only found in four small populations at Lennox Head, and nowhere else in Australia.

Cuttings from the rare trees have enabled 26 translocation plots to be planted across the area's bushland reserves, landcare sites, private property and school sites.

"This has expanded the population by another 240 plants in the Lennox Head area,” Mr Brideson said.

The regenerated Lennox Head grasslands, Littoral Rainforest and coastal Fontainea will be maintained over the next year as part of the state government's Saving Our Species program.

The On the Edge team consisted of the North Coast Local Land Services, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage, professional contractors and the Ballina Shire Council.

They wanted to thank members of the local community who assisted planting on World Environment Day, Threatened Species Day, and on private properties and school sites.

A sign has been erected at one of the project sites at Lennox Head to highlight the significance of the project.