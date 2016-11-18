28°
3 teens from the same school score big at chess tournament

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 18th Nov 2016 7:30 AM
Lachlan Robertson from Kadina High School and Carla Ryan from South Grafton High School at the 4th inter-school regional tournament.
THREE Kadina High students took out the top spots at the fourth inter-school regional chess tournament yesterday.

First place went to Wesley Lingard, second place to Jack Lowe and third place went to Nicholas Van der Heiti.

The Swiss-style multi-round individual tournament saw more than 40 top young chess players from across the Northern Rivers battle it out to become champion.

CHESS CHAMPION: Wesley Lingard from Kadina High School is the 2016 inter-school tournament winner. Pictured shaking hands with 2nd place Jack Lowe (left) and 3rd place Nicholas Van der Heiti (middle).
Games were played over seven rounds of 25-30 minutes per round.

The event was held at Southern Cross University.

Member of SCU Chess Club Executive, John Waddell, said the competition went very well, with some teachers even getting a game in.

"There was a good turn out and everyone seemed to enjoy the day, including the teachers,” he said.

"Two of them (the teachers) finished quite well.”

He said the club executives were impressed by the student talent.

"It's really amazing how talented some of these players are and their skill levels leave some of us older players more than a bit intimidated when we play them.” Mr Waddell said.

"The club secretary watched a game with the third place player and said it was quite amazing to watch.”

Wesley received a medallion and his name engraved on a perpetual trophy for coming in first.

Jack and Nicholas received a medallion each.

Topics:  chess kadina high campus lismore scu tournament

