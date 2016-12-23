26,000 cubic metres of sand dredged from Ballina waterways

Dredging has been finished at the Ballina trawler harbour.

VITAL dredging in the Ballina boat harbour and at Fishery Creek has been completed in time for the Christmas holidays.

North Coast Nationals MLC, Ben Franklin, said the NSW Government had invested $1.9 million this year to ensure the lower reaches of the river were accessible to boaters during low tide.

"In July, dredging at Fishery Creek was completed, and we have now completed another stage of dredging work at Ballina boat harbour,” he said.

"Dredging river channel entrances provides a direct benefit to the community through improved boating safety and access to waterways for both commercial and recreational boaters.

"We're heading into the busiest boating season of the year and the completion of dredging works in the Ballina boat harbour means locals and tourists can confidently access the area.”

About 9000 cubic metres of sand was dredged from Fishery Creek.

This has been used for renourishment and bank protection at Mobbs Bay, an important habitat for shorebirds.

Mr Franklin said another 17,800 cubic metres of sand, dredged from the trawler harbour, had been put into geotextile bags and was being dried.