$2.2 million Lismore-based project will boost tea tree oil exports

A THREE year project worth $2.2 million based in Lismore will help boost Australia's tea tree industry.

Southern Cross University will lead research aimed at increasing the country's access to key exports while ensuring the future of the industry.

The lead organisation for the project, funded through the Australian Government's Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) Program, is the Australian Tea Tree Oil organisation.

The project leader is Mervyn Shepherd, from Southern Cross Plant Science based at the Lismore university campus.

"Tea tree oil is an iconic natural Australian product and the industry is worth around $30 million a year,” Dr Shepherd said.

However, there are increasingly tighter regulations in key markets such as Europe, and the industry in Australia needs to ensure it can produce a quality product to meet these regulations.”

European Union regulations require tea tree oil being used in cosmetic products to have as low a level of methyl eugenol as can be achieved, while ensuring it remains a 100% natural product.

Dr Shepherd said it was imperative the Australian industry could respond with new low methyl eugenol tea tree oil as soon as possible.

The project, called Enhanced market agility for the Australian tea tree industry, will also develop techniques for clonal propagation to speed up the time it takes to get the product to the market.

"This is an exciting project which will provide new agility within the industry to meet future challenges, including the demand for greener products,” Dr Shepherd said.

Chief executive officer of the Australian Tea Tree Oil organisation, Tony Larkman, welcomed the project.

"This research will ensure Australia retains its place as the biggest supplier of the world's tea tree oil,” he said.

"We know we have to work smarter and this project will really take our industry into a new phase.”

As well as tea tree growers, the project involves collaboration with specialists in plant propagation and researchers from the University of Sunshine Coast, Vitroflora and Narromine Transplants.