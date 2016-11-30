31°
News

216 new houses planned for Northern Rivers town

Mia Armitage
| 30th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
An aerial view of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.
An aerial view of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome. DAVID NIELSEN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DEVELOPERS have applied to a Northern Rivers council to build a 216-site housing estate in Evans Head and 20 residential lots.

Plans displayed via Richmond Valley Council showed the council was prepared to sell vacant residential-zoned land at Memorial Airport Drive near the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome to developers Mavid Properties for an 80,840sqm manufactured home estate aimed at seniors and 20 residential lots of 650sqm.

The value of the land was subject to commercial confidentiality.

Affordability for existing home owners

A cover letter for the Oasis Evans Head Unit Trust application said: "In a manufactured home estate, the resident owns the house, but leases the land upon which the house is built”.

Information from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment stated that "manufactured homes can often be purchased for less than $200,000 and are seen as an important affordable housing option”.

But Mavid Properties development manager Peter Childs said "figures of houses vary widely” and gave an example of $550,000 for homes in a similar development at Fern Bay in the Hunter region.

Mr Childs said he expected Oasis houses to be priced somewhere mid-range of the low government figure and those at Fern Bay, but because banks did not generally lend for manufactured homes he didn't "think they [would] be attractive to first home buyers”.

Building jobs on the Northern Rivers

Unlike conventional manufactured houses built off-site and transported in sections, Oasis houses would be built on site in line with draft legislative changes to the scope of manufactured housing.

"We do need to demonstrate the houses have a demountable component to them,” Mr Childs said.

"But I think over the years many people have realised it's very rare to actually move a demountable home and to relocate.

"This will be a better quality of house, a bigger home not limited by transport regulations and something we can build at ground level.

"We would have a lead contractor that we'd place on site but we'd be seeking input from local subcontractors.”

An example of a manufactured house.
An example of a manufactured house. Courtesy of Mavid Properties

Club house, pool and bowling green

Designs showed 74 of the 216 lots would be for duplexes/small dwellings on approximately 180sqm while the other 142 ranged between 224 and 235sqm (including lawns).

The ground-level level houses would feature at least two bedrooms, a bathroom and ensuite and a single or double lock up garage in buildings between 120-145sqm in size.

Displayed plans included a club house, pool and bowling green and would need approval from the NSW Rural Fire Service, Office of Environment and Heritage and joint council organisations representing the Northern Rivers region before going ahead in eleven stages.

Mr Childs said the estate would have permanent caretaking staff living on site with services provided under land lease fees that typically cost between $140 and $170 per week but were reviewed annually.

He said manufactured housing was cheaper than conventional retirement villages, partly because no exit fees were charged and also because some senior buyers had access to government rent assistance that could go towards land lease fees.

The developer said it was investigating the option of "bulk” buying electricity, to be "distributed amongst residents via private metering”.

"The land will be owned under a single title [so] there are options for solar panels and wind,” Mr Childs said.

Environmental and heritage impact statements (parts of the historic aerodrome were heritage listed) suggested the project met legal requirements.

The 11 planned stages would begin with 14 of the smaller lots; more houses would be built in each subsequent stage with 57 lots planned across Stages 6A and 6B combined.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  affordable housing development evans head memorial aerodrome northern rivers oasis evans head unit trust richmond valley council

216 new houses planned for Northern Rivers town

216 new houses planned for Northern Rivers town

A BOWLING green, clubhouse and pool have also been planned for this development.

Roadworks to watch out for on your highway drive

There are several roadworks spots on the Bruxner and Pacific Highways.

There are several spots to avoid on the Pacific and Bruxner highways

Old halls full of history, to be demolished

Cedar Point Hall is empty.

Museum will recycle and reuse hall remnants and hardwood floors

Police warn of new telephone scam hitting region

Police's words of warning for local residents

Local Partners

Truck crash on Pacific Hwy causes traffic delays

MOTORISTS are advised to allow extra travel time due to a truck crash affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Alstonville receives state of the art fire truck

AND ITS RED: Fire Rescue NSW Alstonville captain Jeff Snow, fire fighters David Jackson and Natalie Curran with the new Mercedes Benz appliance, referred to as a Class 2 pumper, at the Alstonvile Fire Station.

See the latest fire fighting truck technology

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

FROCK UP: Racing is on this weekend at the inaugural Casino RSM Family Race Day.

Not quite Christmas but getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

Will Bluesfest 2017 be your only chance to see Neil Young?

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

IT'S not Not quite Christmas yet but sure it's getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Will Bluesfest 2017 be your only chance to see Neil Young?

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... $2,500,000 +...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

...SOLD PRIOR TO AUCTION ...For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Beauty

752 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 2 POA - Contact...

“Graciosa” is gracefully set high on the hill overlooking the quaint town of Bangalow to the West and rolling, lush hills to the North, East and South. The iconic...

Prime Land With Stunning Ocean Views

Lot 1/404 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar 2479

Residential Land Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in ... Contact Agent

Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in one of the most exclusive and tightly held addresses in the region 'Old Byron Bay Road...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

Cypress - 3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!